Grantchester favourite leaves ITV show as replacement revealed in drastic cast shake-up

We bring good news and bad news for Grantchester fans – series 9 has started filming, but a show favourite will be replaced in the cast…

As filming gets underway on the latest series of the hit show, ITV has revealed that it will be lead actor Tom Brittney’s last as Will Davenport.

The Kent-born actor, 32, has confirmed that series 9 of Grantchester will be his last in a shock shake-up of the cast.

Here’s everything you need to know!

Tom Brittney as Rev Will Davenport and Robson Green as Geordie Keating in Grantchester series six (Credit: ITV1)

Cast member Tom Brittney is leaving Grantchester in series 9

Grantchester will bid farewell to Reverend Will Davenport in series 9 of the popular ITV series. This follows lead actor Tom Brittney’s decision to leave the show after five series.

Tom has played much-loved character, Reverend Will Davenport, since 2019. He joined the cast of the series when he replaced James Norton’s character Sidney Chambers in 2019.

Frankly, we didn’t think we’d ever get over the cast change!

Now, Tom has confirmed he’s stepping back from his role to focus on new projects. Sob! ITV has not yet revealed how Reverend Will Davenport will be written out. Although we know he’s “approached with a life changing offer”. However, ITV has revealed who will replace him!

Tom Brittney said: “I’ve had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years. I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for.

“I’ll miss it more than anything. But it’s time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I’m so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family.”

Who replaces Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport in Grantchester?

As one door closes, another one opens and the village will welcome Rishi Nair in series 9 of Grantchester. He joins the cast as charismatic vicar, Alphy Kotteram.

Of course, soap fans will know Rishi as Maalik in Hollyoaks, a role he played from 2017 to 2021. Rishi is also known for playing Maajid in the recent ITVX comedy Count Abdulla.

Talking about his new role, Rishi said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Grantchester. The welcome and support I’ve received from everyone has been overwhelming. The success of the show and the reason we are here for a ninth season is a testament to all the people that have previously worked on it.

“I’m really excited to get started and cannot wait for the Grantchester fans to meet Alphy and to see all that’s in store for him.”

Robson Green, who has played Geordie Keating since the series started in 2014, added: “I feel so blessed to be embarking once again on this thrilling journey with the beloved series, Grantchester.

“The anticipation is palpable however, amid the exhilaration, a tinge of sadness lingers for all of us as we are bidding farewell to my close friend and remarkable actor Tom Brittney. His portrayal of the charismatic Will Davenport will be sorely missed.

“Yet, we are all delighted in welcoming the incredibly talented Rishi Nair to the Grantchester family! With his exceptional skills and magnetic presence, I have no doubt that Rishi will be captivating the hearts of millions not only in the UK but also across the globe.”

Robson Green and Rishi Nair read Grantchester scripts for series 9 (Credit: ITV)

Who is Rishi Nair’s character Alphy Kotteram?

Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, Executive Producer for Kudos, describes Rishi’s character Alphy Kotteram as “charismatic” and “witty”. ITV has also teased that he’ll “give Geordie a run for his money”.

Reverend Alphy Kotteram has “an instinctive distrust for authority”, we’re told, and has “absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations”.

But Alphy and Geordie will discover they have a lot more in common than they first think, and Alphy will find that in Grantchester, murder is never far away…

What’s the plot of Grantchester series 9?

ITV tells us that series 9 is set in 1961. Life is good for Will and Geordie. The families are always together, from Sunday lunches to planning summer holidays and with honorary Grandparents Mrs C and Jack, and adopted uncles Daniel and Leonard – it’s one big happy family!

But when Will is approached with a life changing offer, can he leave Grantchester, and Geordie behind? As Geordie struggles with personal loss and ever-growing family conflict between Cathy and teenage daughter, Esme, he has no one to turn to.

When he arrests an intruder breaking into the Vicarage, he may find his days of working with a Vicar are not over.

Series 9 includes deadly circuses, abandoned babies, and hostile historians to vanishing valets and murderous satirists. Together, Geordie and Alphy witness first-hand how religion can be corrupted, but also how faith, love and friendship can offer hope – and renewal.

Will and Geordie will say goodbye to each other in Grantchester series 9 (Credit: ITV)

Who else is in the cast of Grantchester series 9?

Of course, Grantchester wouldn’t be the same without Robson Green’s Geordie Keating. He returns alongside Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, and Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs C.

Former EastEnders actress Kacey Ainsworth will return as Cathy Keating, while Oliver Dimsdale will reprise his role as Daniel Marlowe, and Nick Brimble will star as Jack Chapman.

Bradley Hall plays DC Larry Peters and Melissa Johns will portray Miss Scott. As usual, we’re expecting to see some great guest stars, too. Watch this space for more information on the cast of Grantchester series 9.

Charlotte Ritchie returns as Bonnie, but it’s unclear if she’ll stay or leave with her husband.

When is Grantchester back on TV?

Grantchester season 7 ended in April 2022 with a surprise wedding – that of Reverend Will Davenport, and widow Bonnie. At that time, ITV announced that the series would be back for an eighth outing.

ITV tells us that season 8 begins with “Will the happiest he’s ever been”. However, his world will be rocked by a terrible accident. He’s always preached the word of a compassionate God – but how can he now when his despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral?”

Meanwhile, Geordie has “found a new contentment in his relationship with Cathy”. But, when they are both confronted with shocking announcements at work, their happiness is threatened.

And as ever, “murder is always around the corner”.

Series 8 is expected to land on ITV later in 2023.

Read more: Saturday Kitchen viewers totally divided by guest Robson Green

Grantchester series 8 will land on ITV1 later in 2023. Series 9 will follow in 2024.

Are you sad that Tom Brittney is leaving Grantchester? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.