Robson Green was the guest on Saturday Kitchen Live this morning, but his appearance left viewers completely divided.

Some loved the actor and presenter, but others were not at all impressed to see him.

The presenter helped Matt with the cooking (Credit: BBC)

Robson Green on Saturday Kitchen

Robson is currently hosting a new show called Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes.

It airs every night on BBC2 at 6.30pm. He talked about it on Saturday Kitchen.

“I’m really, really plesaed with it,” he told host Matt Tebbutt.

“It’s a love letter to the North East,” he added.

He went on to explain: “It’s about doing stuff that is normal. Who would have thought the solution to so many problems in life is to go for a walk or cold water swim?”

Robson was also faced with his Food Heaven or Food Hell.

“I like a bit of fishing, caught a lot of fish, eaten a lot of fish, but nothing beats a haddock. I love it,” he said of his heaven choice.

But for hell, he explained: “Brought up in the working class village of Dudley in Northumberland it was offal. It was tripe, it was liver, but the worst, I couldn’t touch it: kidneys.”

Matt also asked him about pumpkin and Robson replied: “I’ve tried it, it’s just boring. Dull, boring.”

Matt offered his version of a takeaway fish and chips with curry sauce and mushy peas for heaven, or lambs’ kidneys, with a pumpkin tortellini for hell.

In one of the highest votes they’ve had, 76 percent of people went for fish and chips.

Robson Green seemed like marmite this morning! (Credit: BBC)

Viewers divided over Robson

Those watching at home might have voted for him to have his food heaven, but that didn’t mean everyone liked Robson Green on Saturday Kitchen.

“What is it about Robson Green that makes him so annoying? I can’t quite articulate it but it seems to be a common reaction to him. Is it just because he’s a poser?” asked one.

Another added: “Robson ‘me me me’ Green looking bored rigid when they’re not talking about him!”

“I see Robson Green is trending. I find him thoroughly unpleasant, arrogant and patronising,” commented a third.

Someone else said: “Two minutes of Robson Green (‘look at me I’m 60’) was enough,” before indicating they’d switched off.

However, others were thrilled to see him.

“Feel like I’m the only person watching who likes Robson Green,” said one.

Another showed they weren’t the only person: “Robson Green is a blinking great guest on Saturday Kitchen.”

“Well Robson Green is engaging and fun, great guest,” shared a third.

A fourth added: “So pleased to hear and see Robson Green. Just adored this guy in Soldier Soldier and not a bad voice either!”

Read more: Robson Green reveals his childhood ‘fears’

Did you enjoy Robson Green on Saturday Kitchen? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.