Granite Harbour on BBC One: Will the Scottish crime drama return for series 2?

Granite Harbour series 1 has come to an end, leaving fans wondering if there’ll be a series 2.

At the end of series 1, new recruit Lindo was able to solve the murder of Clellan Coburn…

The BBC drama introduced a great team in Aberdeen, and we’d love to see more cases from Davis Lindo on his journey to working at New Scotland Yard!

So, will Granite Harbour return for series 2?

Here’s what we know so far…

***Warning: spoilers from Granite Harbour series 1 ahead***

Did you enjoy series 1 of Granite Harbour? (Credit: BBC)

Will there be a series 2 of Granite Harbour?

It’s still early days, and BBC hasn’t yet confirmed if Granite Harbour will return for a second series.

But hopefully, we can expect an answer on whether the Scottish crime drama will return for another series soon.

With all the success of other Scottish crime dramas on the BBC like Shetland, Traces, and Guilt – we wouldn’t be surprised if Granite Harbour joined in their success.

How did series 1 of Granite Harbour end?

Series 1 of Granite Harbour ended with Lindo and the team discovering the truth behind the murder of the oil industry tycoon Clellan Coburn.

Ewan MacClure, who previously worked for Clellan and his brother Shay, murdered Clellan.

There were a lot of twists along the way but, ultimately, Ewan murdered Clellan to get revenge for his father, Frank Breck.

Frank was killed on the Coburn oil rigs due to a health and safety issue, and Ewan killed Clellan to get revenge for his father’s death, kidnapping his widow Isla Breck along the way.

He kidnapped Isla as he believed that she’d kept his mother and Frank apart, but Isla insisted that Frank didn’t know about Ewan.

Isla told Ewan that if she knew he existed, she wouldn’t have stopped Frank from being a father to him.

Lindo was able to talk Ewan down in the end, and Ewan was arrested for the murder of Clellan Coburn.

Ewan MacClure was the killer in the end… (Credit: BBC)

What could series 2 of Granite Harbour be about?

The series ended with the Aberdeen police team in the pub, celebrating the fact that they’d solved the case.

Granite Harbour has a great cast – including Romario Simpson’s first significance role, to established stars like Dawn Steele, and we’d love to see more from this cast!

Lindo had a sweet moment with Sandy, an Aberdeen local he had some chemistry with, and it was clear he was going to be happy to stay in Aberdeen.

But there was clearly some chemistry between Lindo and Bart too, and we’d love to see that developed further.

At the very end of the episode, Lindo got a call from his father, who he has a complicated relationship with.

It’d be great for Granite Harbour to explore their relationship further.

Granite Harbour could see a visit from Lindo’s father, as well as a blossoming romance…

Throw another murder into the mix, and we’ll be hooked!

Granite Harbours episodes 1-3 are now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

