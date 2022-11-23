Granite Harbour on BBC One: What is the new crime drama about, and when does it start?

Granite Harbour is a new crime drama coming to BBC One soon, but what is it about, when is the start date and who’s in the cast?

BBC promises the series has “new thrills and exciting scenes”, but how many episodes is it?

Well, we’ve got all the details on the drama here, including where it’s set and filmed!

Here’s everything you need to know about Granite Harbour on BBC One…

Granite Harbour stars Hannah Donaldson and Romario Simpson (Credit: BBC)

Granite Harbour start date: What is plot of BBC One series?

BBC One crime drama Granite Harbour follows Commonwealth immigrant Lance Corporal Davis Lindo, who arrives in Aberdeen as a new recruit to Police Scotland.

The young Corporal has just completed his final tour with the Royal Military Police, and dreams of being a detective at New Scotland Yard.

However, first he finds himself sent to train as a Detective Constable in the North East of Scotland.

He must quickly adapt to life in Aberdeen, a world away from everything he knew in the Royal Military Police.

Lindo’s mentor, DCI Tara ‘Bart’ Bartlett, is a razor-sharp Aberdeen local who is used to going solo, but eventually finds an ally in Lindo.

Together, the duo must investigate the murder of one of Aberdeen’s most recognisable faces in the oil industry – who had many enemies in the world of old and new energy.

But will Lindo and Bart be able to delve into the long list of suspects and solve the case?

Granite Harbour will keep viewers on the edge of their seats…

Granite Harbour features a great cast! (Credit: BBC)

Who’s in the cast of Granite Harbour?

Romario Simpson leads the cast of Granite Harbour as Lance Corporal Davis Lindo.

He hasn’t had a lot of big roles yet, but you might recognise him as Barnaby Mabunda from Noughts + Crosses.

He also starred in an online mystery series called Dixi.

Hannah Donaldson plays DCI Lara ‘Bart’ Bartlett, and she’s previously starred as Meg Hamilton in Shetland.

The jobbing actress has also popped up in Annika, and David Tennant drama Deadwater Fell.

Katia Winter, who you might recognise from Sleepy Hollow and The Boys, plays Karolina Andersson.

Holby City star Dawn Steele will also join the cast playing police boss DCI Cora MacMillan.

Bhav Joshi from Disney+‘s Wedding Season appears as DI Jaiyush Mallick.

Michelle Jeram plays DS Simone ‘Monty’ Montrose, while The Last Kingdom actor Ross Anderson will play Ewan MacClure.

Granite Harbour start date: How many episodes will there be?

There are just three episodes of Granite Harbour in total.

Each episode is an hour long.

Sounds like a perfect binge watch to us!

Dawn Steele will also star in Granite Harbour (Credit: BBC)

Where was Granite Harbour filmed?

Granite Harbour was filmed where it’s set – Scotland!

Filming took place in locations across Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Film crews were spotted outside The Saracen Pub in Glasgow earlier this year.

Scottish fans are bound to recognise some of the locations featured in Granite Harbour.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best TV Finale now!

When is the start date for Granite Harbour?

Granite Harbour will premiere on BBC Scotland on Thursday December 01 2022 at 10pm.

For everyone outside of Scotland, it will air a day later on BBC One on Friday December 02 2022 at 7pm.

Episodes 2 and 3 will air weekly on the following Fridays (Friday December 09 and 16).

Episodes will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer after airing.

Granite Harbour begins on Friday December 02 2022 at 7pm on BBC One. It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer after airing.

So, will you watch Granite Harbour? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.