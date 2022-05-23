Grace features a whole host of famous cast members – but who is set to star in the show’s upcoming episode entitled Dead Tomorrow?

The popular ITV drama is back with a second series, following Brighton-based Detective Roy Grace (John Simms).

Here’s all the featured cast in the Grace episode Dead Tomorrow.

Clare Calbraith as Sandy Grace (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Detective Roy Grace’s wife in the Grace cast?

Clare Calbraith takes on the role of Grace’s wife Sandy in the drama series.

The British actress is no stranger to working with ITV, having previously featured in Home Fires and Downton Abbey.

During her time on Downton Abbey, Clare portrayed housemaid Jane Moorsum.

She shared an on-screen kiss with the Earl of Grantham – played by Hugh Bonneville – in the show’s second series.

Clare has also appeared in shows such as Vera, DCI Banks, Silent Witness, Casualty, Holby City, The Bill, 55 Degrees North, and Heartbeat.

Furthermore, she briefly appeared in Coronation Street back in 2005, playing Robyn, Martin Platt’s girlfriend.

Actor Stephen has previously appeared in Netflix’s The Crown (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Boxer plays Dr Roger Gunnislake

Stephen Boxer stars as Dr Roger Gunnislake in the cast of Grace episode Dead Tomorrow.

The actor is best known for appearing as Dr. Joe Fenton in the BBC One daytime soap Doctors.

He joined the soap in 2006 and departed in 2010.

In recent years, Stephen took on the role of Margaret Thatcher’s husband Denis alongside Gillian Anderson in The Crown.

Other small screen appearances include Casualty, Poirot, Luther, Humans, Silent Witness and The Bill.

As well as his television work, Stephen has also featured in movies such as The Iron Lady.

Shamail Ali plays Babbar in the Grace cast

Shamail Ali is set to play Babbar in the upcoming episode.

The actor already has a couple of acting gigs under his belt.

Shamail starred in the second series of BBC show Trust Me alongside Jodie Whittaker in 2019.

The programme also featured Alfred Enoch, Emun Elliott and Katie Clarkson-Hill.

He made a brief appearance in thriller television series Homeland, as well as British medical drama series Casualty in 2020.

In addition, the actor has also played a character in Apple TV+ show Invasion.

Already a familiar face on TV screens, Alex takes on the role of Joe Baker in Grace (Credit: ITV)

Alec Newman plays Joe Baker

Alec Newman also joins the cast of Grace on ITV this weekend.

The Scottish star has secured a number of theatre and screen gig over his career so far.

He’s been on our TV screens ever since 1996, when he was 22.

Early roles included small roles in Heartbeat, Taggart, Peak Practice, and Dangerfield.

Back in 2000, Alec starred in arguably one of his most famous roles in the TV mini-series Dune.

Three years later, he reprised the same role of Paul Atreides aka Muad’Dib in the sequel Children of Dune.

Fans of Waterloo Road will recognise the actor as Michael Byrne, a character he played from 2011 to 2013.

Other parts include Pavel Kuragin in Strike Back, Mark Tomlinson in Unforgotten, and Father Duncombe in Call the Midwife.

Alec also played Giovanni in Love in Lockdown, Stephen Vendler in BBC One drama Showtrial and Niven Guthrie in Shetland.

Grace continues on Sunday May 22 with Dead Tomorrow at 8pm on ITV1.

