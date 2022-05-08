Grace continues on ITV1 with the episode entitled Dead Man’s Footsteps – and there are some very famous names in the cast.

Amongst the familiar faces are two soap actors, including the actor who played Matthew Jackson in EastEnders.

Remember him?

Here’s all the guest cast in the Grace episode Dead Man’s Footsteps.

Steven Hartley stars as Sean Klinger in Dead Man’s Footsteps (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays Sean Klinger in the cast of Grace episode Dead Man’s Shoes?

Steven Hartley plays Sean Klinger in the cast of Grace’s Dead Man’s Footsteps on ITV1.

The actor should be very familiar to TV fans.

His breakthrough role was as Matthew Jackson in the BBC soap Easties.

After leaving Walford, Steven portrayed Alan Enstone in Rumble, and Igor in Married With Children.

Then we won another big role – as Supt. Tom Chandler in The Bill.

He starred as the hunky copper between 1994 and 2002.

Steven went on to play Dr. Jack Ford in Doctors, and Terry Fallon in two episodes of Silent Witness, among many other roles as a jobbing actor.

Most recently, Steven, 61, has portrayed Russell Hardwick in Brassic, John Monkham in All Creatures Great and Small, and Anton Reichmann in Cockney and Scouse.

Who was Steven Hartley’s character in the cast of EastEnders?

Steven Hartley played Matthew Jackson in EastEnders between 1988 and 1989 – the early years!

He made his first appearance on 5 May 1988.

Matthew Jackson was the manager of the local music store, and introduced as the love interest for social worker, Carmel Roberts.

Matthew’s storyline included being estranged from his real parents after being abandoned and fostered.

He was also part of a race relations plot, as Carmel’s brother, Darren Roberts , objected to his sister dating a white man.

Matthew and Carmel subsequently married, but he soon showed his true colours as a bully and abuser.

Carmel eventually wised up, and ended their relationship.

She threw Matthew out and he left Walford in July 1989.

James D’Arcy in the cast of Grace’s Dead Man’s Footsteps (Credit: ITV1)

James D’Arcy plays DS Casian Pewe

James D’Arcy guest stars as DS Casian Pewe in the cast of Grace episode Dead Man’s Footsteps.

Cassian Pewe is an arrogant detective from the Met who seems intent on bringing Roy Grace down.

So much so, he wants to reopen the investigation into the disappearance of Roy’s wife Sandy.

James, 46, recently appeared as journalist James in the Channel 5 drama Deadline.

He also portrayed Adam Cornwell in Red Election, Ludovico Sforza in Leonardo, and even played the voice of God in the 2021 film Warning.

The actor is perhaps most famous for playing Thomas Anson in Homeland, Edwin Jarvis in Agent Carter, and Duncan in Secret Diary of a Call Girl.

Broadchurch viewers will recognise him as sinister Lee Ashworth.

His film roles include Young Rufus Sixsmith in the 2012 film Cloud Atlas, Col. Winnant in Dunkirk, and Father Francis in Exorcist: The Beginning.

Michael Bettenshaw stars as Derek Balkwell

Michael Bettenshaw stars as Derek Balkwell in the cast of Grace episode Dead Man’s Footsteps.

The veteran actor has been on our screens since 1982.

The jobbing actor has played dozens of TV characters, including Master of the Household in The Crown, Huish in Agatha Christie: Ordeal by Innocence and Doug Beale in Silent Witness.

He’s also popped up in The Bill, EastEnders, Casualty, Kavanagh QC, and Peak Practice.

Michael Bertenshaw as Derek Balkwell and Margot Leicester as Margot Balkwell in the cast of Grace’s Dead Man’s Footsteps (Credit: ITV1)

Margot Leicester portrays Margot Balkwell

Margot Leicester portrays Margot Balkwell in the latest Grace film, Dead Man’s Footsteps.

She’s been acting for four decades, and is known for her role as Rita Blade in Harbour Lights, Eileen Murdoch in Waking the Dead, and Evelyn McArdle in Messiah: The Harrowing.

The actress played Hazel Betts in Five Days, Lena in The Take, and various roles in Holby City.

In 2021, Margot played Mimi Halliday in Coronation Street.

Beryl ‘Mimi’ Halliday was the overbearing, snobbish mother of Phill Whittaker, Fiz Stape’s boyfriend.

Grace on ITV1: What is Dead Man’s Footsteps about?

John Simm returns as the Brighton-based Detective Superintendent Roy Grace.

In the feature film Dead Man’s Footsteps, Grace investigates when skeletal remains are found in a Brighton storm drain.

The investigation takes Grace down a labyrinthine trail through the past, but it’s not only on the professional front that he is chasing ghosts.

Based on the Peter James’ novel of the same name.

Grace continues on Sunday May 08 2022 with Dead Man’s Footsteps at 8pm on ITV1.

