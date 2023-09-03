Gino D’Acampo on why he owes his career to Jamie Oliver: ‘I thank God for him every day’

Gino D’Acampo has been a telly fave for over a decade – but apparently he owes his career to fellow chef Jamie Oliver.

The Italian star, 47, first shot to fame back in the late 2000s. Fast-forward to a stint on I’m A Celeb, several This Morning appearances and a ton of TV shows, and Gino is not slowing down anytime soon. In fact, the 56-year-old chef is back on screens tonight (September 3), starring in ITV’s Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva España!.

However, according to Gino himself, he reckons he wouldn’t be where is now if it wasn’t for Jamie.

The TV chef has credited Jamie Oliver with kickstarting his career (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo on Jamie Oliver

In an interview with The Grocer back in 2015, Gino had nothing but kind words to say about Jamie – who was catapulted to stardom in 1999 thanks to his series The Naked Chef .

“I thank God every day for Jamie Oliver, because without him food wouldn’t be fashionable,” Gino said. He went on: “I probably wouldn’t have a job on TV. When I trained as a chef, no one wanted to know what I did at parties.”

And at the time of the interview, that had all changed for Gino! He explained: “Now we are like rock stars because we can cook – that’s how crazy it’s got.”

Gino sang Jamie’s praises (Credit: ITV)

Gordon, Gino D’Acampo and Fred

While Gordon, Gino and Fred are back on telly screens tonight, the trio are going their seperate ways for a new show. (At least Gordon is…) Chef Gino and restauranteur Fred are taking on yet another adventure as they attempt to embrace an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. But this time Gordon won’t be joining them…

The ITV show, titled Gino and Fred’s Emission Impossible, will see them eat, sleep and travel as sustainably as they can. They’ll head to Austria, whose capital was ranked as the greenest city in the world in 2020. However, it’s currently suffering from melting glaciers. They’ll also visit Croatian islands that are at risk of rising sea levels.

What have Gino and Fred said?

Gino and Fred said: “We’re thrilled to be upcycled by ITV for another action-packed adventure and can’t wait to cook up some fantastic sustainable dishes whilst hopefully stirring up debate around these important issues.”

They added: “We might not come up with the recipe to save the planet but we hope to entertain, inform and inspire the audience to think about making changes in their own lives.”

Read more: Gino D’Acampo shocks fans with new look as he announces family addition: ‘Made you 10x more attractive’

Gordon, Gino & Fred: Viva Espana! is on tonight (September 3) on ITV1 at 9pm.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.