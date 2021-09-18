There have been a lot of changes to Gogglebox as it returned with series 18 last night.

Due to the tragic deaths of Pete McGarry, Mary Cook and Andy Michael, their families decided to exit the show.

Paige Deville and her mum were also missing after she sensationally announced she had quit on social media.

But it paved the way for some familiar faces, the Baggs family.

The Baggs clan first appeared this winter but were reportedly axed.

It was reported in March that the family had been let go after just one season.

A source claimed that they’d never be on the show again.

The source told The Daily Star: “The Baggs family are out of the show and won’t be appearing anymore.

“They only lasted one series. It was short and sweet.”

The Baggs family’s debut was short-lived (Credit: Channel 4)

How did the Baggs family react?

However, The Baggs said this simply isn’t the case.

Taking to Instagram, mum Lisa Baggs said this report was a “LIE”.

She shared a screen grab of the article and wrote: “I can categorically say this is a total LIE!

“Due to COVID restrictions we are unable to film the current series.

“Channel 4 have been wonderful to work with and we hope to be back one day soon.”

Her fans rallied round her and said they couldn’t wait for her and her family to return.

The Baggs are from Essex (Credit: Channel 4)

One user commented: “Oh my gosh this scared me so much xx.”

Whereas another user wrote: “Cannot wait to see you back on there.”

And a third fan penned: “Don’t worry we can’t wait to see you back!”

What did Joe Baggs say about Gogglebox?

Meanwhile, eldest son Joe took to his own Instagram to deny the story.

He also acknowledged there was some viewer backlash to his family on social media.

Posting on his Instagram Stories, Joe wrote: “Frustrating to address this but we weren’t dropped. Due to the lockdown there aren’t enough cameras to go round to the entire cast and therefore we decided as a family to take a series off.”

He then continued with: “Of course there was criticism about us, the producers said this happens to all new families so it’s not uncommon and not a reason people get cut from the show.

“I guess this is just a bored journalist trying to pay his rent but thought I would get the facts straight.”

And it turns out they were spot on about returning!

The Baggs are back!

Gogglebox viewers were thrilled to see the family on the show again.

One wrote: “So happy to see the Baggs family back! Well done Gogglebox!”

Another said: “The Baggs are back on Gogglebox. Yes!”

A third wrote: “Oh my God the Baggs family!!!! Never been so happy to see them again after being obsessed with them on Tik Tok!”

