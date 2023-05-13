Gogglebox viewers’ hearts melted yesterday (Friday May 12) as Jenny Newby introduced young relatives to them and pal Lee Riley.

Fans were delighted to see two new faces on the sofa with the popular pair of couch potato critics. And many who expressed their opinion on social media about the cameo from her great-grandkids were also excited to discover Jenny has a slightly unusual family moniker she goes by.

The hilarious and adorable exchange came just a few minutes into an episode which began with Jenny and Lee showing off their outfits for watching the coronation. Jenny wore a toy crown for the occasion, while Lee popped on a pair of massive fake ears, aping the monarch.

What’s going on ear then? (Credit: Channel 4.com)

Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee latest

But it was the surprise appearance of Jenny’s great-granddaughter Liberty and a young baby that really stole the show.

Making their on screen debut in Jenny’s caravan in Hull, Liberty – to some teasing from Jenny and Lee – insisted she isn’t always naughty.

But it was separate enquiry from Lee as he looked to get one over his friend which led to Liberty taking the mick out of her great-grandmother.

Asked if she thought Jenny, 66, is “old”, Liberty replied elements of her appearance might make it appear that way, in her opinion.

You dress like an old lady.

“Your hair and your glasses,” Liberty chuckled as she addressed Jenny as Lee goaded her on. “And your clothes. You dress like an old lady.”

Chipping in, Lee joked: “And her wrinkly skin, too?”

Gogglebox star Jenny sits with Lee and her great grandkids (Credit: Channel 4.com)

Jenny’s nickname

At one point, Lee also asked how her great-grandkids refer to Jenny. “Is it ‘grandma’, or what would you call her?” he asked.

As it turns out, Jenny is known as “grandie.” And while Lee may not have been convinced, fans on Twitter enjoyed the back and forth.

“Lee baiting the kids into telling Jenny she’s old,” one user tweeted.

Jenny and Lee were both tickled (Credit: Channel 4.com)

Another admirer wrote: “Love Jenny’s great-grandchildren.” “Oh how cute are Jenny’s grandchildren? #Gogglebox,” asked a third.

But a fourth surprised observer spluttered: “Jenny is a great-grandma? Never! She looks far too young #Gogglebox.”

Another agreed: “Jenny’s a great-grandma?!” they exclaimed. Someone else also said: “A great-grandma, she must have had kids young?”

Gogglebox next airs on Friday May 19 on Channel 4 at 9pm.

