Gogglebox star Ellie Warner mum-shamed on Instagram… before she gives birth!

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has been mum-shamed by Instagram users just weeks before she gives birth.

Ellie, who has starred on the couch potato review series since 2015, came under fire while sharing a recent post. The Channel 4 fave is expecting her first child with boyfriend Nat Eddleston.

But some Insta followers were not bowled over as the mum-to-be showed off a new purchase for when her baby arrives.

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner, left, will become a mum this year (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Ellie slammed on Instagram

Cute pics of a vintage Silver Cross pram were uploaded by Ellie earlier this week. And dozens and dozens of those who viewed the post felt compelled to let her know just how much they admired it – and, in many, cases how they and family members had been brought up in ones similar.

However, it seems a furry pal – who most definitely isn’t a newborn – may also have been testing out Ellie’s new wheels. And not everyone was impressed by that move.

Ellie captioned the snap, showing her pet pooch in the pram: “Little monkey testing out the pram! Sorry to break it to you Mick but you are not allowed in there #uptonogood #Gogglebox.”

Sorry to break it to you Mick but you are not allowed in there.

But while many of Ellie’s 471,000 followers were amused by the antics involving Mick, others were very displeased at seeing him where the baby will be.

Insta fans react to Ellie’s pram post

“No to the dog in the pram, it’s not hygienic,” one person fumed in the comments section of the post,. Meanwhile, someone else pondered: “Did you set it up and put him in it? If not….What if he jumps in when your baby is in it?”

However, several commenters rushed to defend Ellie against any criticism. “I’m sure it will be fine,” one replied to a concerned commenter, adding a laughing emoji to their words.

She has starred on the Channel 4 show alongside sister Izzi since 2015 (Credit: YouTube)

Another also made use of several chuckling emojis as they claimed: “The baby will eventually be crawling around the floor with the dogs, I’m sure it’ll be fine.” And a third person sighed: “Oh God, the puppy police.”

