Pregnant Gogglebox star Ellie Warner unveils hair transformation – and boyfriend Nat’s cruel verdict

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner debuted a brand-new look during Friday’s episode (March 31) of the hit Channel 4 show.

The 31-year-old star has been a regular on the hit programme alongside her sister Izzi since 2015, and has kept the nation in hysterics since.

When she’s not giving her opinion on the latest bits of telly, Ellie is a hairdresser. So it’s no surprise that she’s not a stranger to undergoing a major hair transformation herself. And on Friday the pregnant star did just that.

Gogglebox star Ellie debuts new hair

In Friday’s episode of Gogglebox, instead of her signature long locks, Ellie rocked a much shorter blonde choppy bob.

Dressed in a casual white tee, green jogging bottoms and a khaki shirt for the filming session, Ellie looked worlds away from the Leeds lass we’ve seen in previous episodes.

Meanwhile, sister Izzi donned a pink sweatshirt and leggings and wore her locks in loose waves.

Gogglebox star Ellie showed off her new look (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox Ellie ‘looks like Karen’ says boyfriend Nat

As expected, Izzi had something to say about her sister’s new hairdo, and so did Ellie’s beau and baby daddy Nat.

He went: ‘Have you gone for the mum cut?’ I said: ‘Yeah!’ He said: ‘You look like a Karen.’

Halfway through the episode, Ellie asked her: “So Izzi have you noticed anything different?” She replied: “Yes, have you had your hair cut?”

Ellie added: “Nat came home from work today and he never normally notices if I’ve had anything done to my hair. I thought I’m not going to say anything and see if he says anything.He went: ‘Is your hair shorter?’ I said: ‘Yeah.’ He went: ‘Have you gone for the mum cut?’ I said: ‘Yeah!’ He said: ‘You look like a Karen.'”

Ellie is expecting her first baby (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Ellie shares pregnancy news

Ellie is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Nat, while Izzi already has two gorgeous children.

Ellie made the announcement in the Gogglebox season finale last year and said: “I went for a scan on Saturday. That’s the picture. It looks like a jellied alien.”

Seemingly unimpressed with her sister, Izzi’s reaction, Ellie then said: “When I showed Mum the picture she said: ‘Can I take a photo?’ You didn’t even look at it for two minutes.”

