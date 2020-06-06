The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 6th June 2020
TV

Gogglebox viewers furious as celebs 'break lockdown rules'

People questioned why they were in each other's houses if they didn't live together

By Entertainment Daily
Tags: Channel 4, Gogglebox, Lockdown

Viewers of last night's Celebrity Gogglebox were left fuming, accusing the celebs of breaking lockdown rules by being in each other's houses.

The Channel 4 show has come under fire for not following the restrictions during lockdown, with one of the stars, Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder openly saying he has flouted the rules.

He and bandmate Bez were in the same house although they don't live together. So were Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv, Gyles Bandreth and friend Maureen Lipman, Ashley Roberts and her friend Jamie Theakston and Vic Reeves and Jools Holland.

Vic Reeves and Jools Holland are seen in the same hous0 (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Eamonn Holmes brands Gogglebox 'idiotic and cruel' for edit of him

However, current lockdown laws state that groups of up to six people from different households can meet outside or in the garden of someone's home. A person can briefly go into someone's house to use the toilet, but it must be cleaned afterwards.

'Am I missing something?'

However, the celebrities in question were sitting inside together (although they were distanced) and some were even sharing food.

Eagle-eyed viewers weren't letting the celebs get away with it, especially when they were discussing the Dominic Cummings lockdown row when it was shown on the TV.

They took to Twitter to voice their concerns.

Another person responded to a tweet from the Gogglebox account.

It read: "When you go and see your mum but forget about the lockdown…"

Someone hilariously responded to the tweet: "When you go to a mate's house to record Gogglebox but forget about the lockdown rules..."

Entertainment Daily has reached out to reps for comment.

Do you think the celebs broke lockdown rules? Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Channel 4 Gogglebox Lockdown

Trending Articles

 Lorraine Kelly gives hilarious sex tips on how to beat lockdown rules
Carol Vorderman in tears after paparazzi harassment
Kate Garraway fears husband could be trapped in a coma forever
Ben Shephard addresses supporters after emotional TV reunion with Kate Garraway
Aston Merrygold and fiancée Sarah welcome second child
Carol McGiffin returns to Loose Women and says lockdown was 'unnecessary'