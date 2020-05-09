Gogglebox viewers disappointed by show's tribute to June Bernicoff following her death

Viewers of Gogglebox were left slightly disappointed by the show's tribute to June Bernicoff following her death.

The sad news was confirmed in a statement by Gogglebox’s Executive Producer, Tania Alexander, on Friday (May 8).

During last night's episode of the Channel 4 show, a tribute was made at the end of the programme.

Gogglebox paid tribute to June at the end of the show last night (Credit: Channel 4)

What did the tribute say?

It read: "In loving memory. June Bernicoff. 1937 - 2020."

Many viewers were in tears over the tribute, however, others thought it could have been better.

One person said on Twitter: "Am I the only one that thinks that #Gogglebox should have paid tribute to June a little bit better than they did?"

Another wrote: "Not much of a tribute for June at the end of #Gogglebox tonight.

"Could have at least shown us a nice photo of her...

Anyway, sleep well Mrs Bernicoff and say hi to Leon for us."

June and husband Leon were favourites on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

A third replied: "Thought the same seemed like it was just thrown in as a last minute thought."

However, one person defended the show writing: "They didn't have much time to be fair, producing a show during lockdown must be hard enough."

The show also posted a tribute to June on Twitter with a clip of herself and late husband Leon on the show.

It read: "Tonight's #Gogglebox In loving memory June Bernicoff 1937-2020."

Meanwhile, fans were heartbroken to hear June had died.

Fans emotional

One added: "Ahh Rip June, re-united with your beloved Leon. Loved you both on #Gogglebox."

Another wrote: "OH MY GOD just read about the death of June from #gogglebox!!! So sad!! She seemed so lovely."

One person tweeted: "I’m so sad about June from Gogglebox. Her and Leon brought so much laughter to the show and were a joy to watch. Now reunited."

A statement confirmed June's death on Friday evening.

Leon died in 2017 (Credit: Channel 4)

It read on Instagram: "We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox’s much-loved June Bernicoff passed away at the age of 82 on May 5 at home with her family by her side after a short illness.

"As the first couple to be cast for Gogglebox back in 2013, June and her husband Leon were a huge part of the programme‘s success.

"Following Leon’s passing in December 2017, June wrote her first book, Leon And June: Our Story, which was a deeply moving and entertaining chronicle of their 60 year love affair.

"June will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.

June sadly died earlier this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Our thoughts are with June’s family – Helen and Ian, Julie and Marc, and her beloved grandchildren Frances, Sam and Faye.

"The family would like to ask for privacy at this sad time, but would like to thank the hospice staff that supported them and cared for June so wonderfully and with such compassion in her final weeks.

"June’s death was not related to Covid-19."

June lost her husband Leon in December 2017.

