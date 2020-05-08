Gogglebox star June Bernicoff dies following short illness aged 82

Former Gogglebox star June Bernicoff has died aged 82 following a short illness.

The sad news was confirmed in a statement by Gogglebox’s Executive Producer, Tania Alexander.

Gogglebox star June with husband Leon (Credit: Leon and June Twitter)

Read more: Gogglebox addresses social distancing controversy

She wrote on Instagram: "We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox’s much-loved June Bernicoff passed away at the age of 82 on May 5 at home with her family by her side after a short illness.

"As the first couple to be cast for Gogglebox back in 2013, June and her husband Leon were a huge part of the programme‘s success.

June will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.

"Their warmth, wit and contrasting personalities endeared them to the nation during the course of the first 10 series"

"Following Leon’s passing in December 2017, June wrote her first book, Leon And June: Our Story, which was a deeply moving and entertaining chronicle of their 60 year love affair."

"A remarkably independent, principled woman with a vivacious sense of humour and a huge passion for life.

"June will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.

Read more: Gogglebox pays touching tribute to Leon Bernicoff at NTAs

"Despite her departure from the show in 2017, she remained a passionate supporter of the programme, watching it every week, and she was in regular contact with the production team.

"Our thoughts are with June’s family – Helen and Ian, Julie and Marc, and her beloved grandchildren Frances, Sam and Faye.

"The family would like to ask for privacy at this sad time, but would like to thank the hospice staff that supported them and cared for June so wonderfully and with such compassion in her final weeks.

"June’s death was not related to Covid-19."

Absolutely heartbroken to tell you that our beloved June Bernicoff passed away on Tuesday following a short illness - it was not related to Covid-19. June & Leon were the #Gogglebox originals & a huge part of the show’s success. I adored them both. Big kiss June darling ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3yi3qdohiQ — Tania Alexander (@Tanialalexander) May 8, 2020

Alongside the message, Tania tweeted: "Absolutely heartbroken to tell you that our beloved June Bernicoff passed away on Tuesday following a short illness – it was not related to Covid-19.

"June & Leon were the #Gogglebox originals & a huge part of the show’s success. I adored them both. Big kiss June darling."

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leave your tributes for June.