Gogglebox stars Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig suffer ‘vile’ homophobic attack

Gogglebox stars Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig have revealed they were victims of a vile homophobic attack in their hometown of Brighton.

Stephen, 52, first joined Gogglebox in 2013, originally appearing alongside Chris Ashby-Steed. Stephen now makes regular appearances on the Channel 4 show with his husband Daniel. But, this week, he shared that he and Daniel were subjected to a vile homophobic attack while out together.

Stephen shared that he and his husband were subjected to a homophobic slur (Credit: Youtube)

Gogglebox stars Stephen and Daniel suffer homophobic attack

On Stephen’s Instagram account, he shared an image of the Pride flag and described the incident in the caption. He wrote: “Last night Daniel and I were called ‘[bleep]ing [bleep]s’. This was on Hove seafront! The fight continues! Be aware and be safe!” Stephen also included the hashtag “#homophobiastillexists”.

Thank God you’re who you are and not trapped in the mind and body of the poor soul who thought it appropriate to spew such abhorrent hate on you and your lovely husband.

Stephen and Daniel were flooded with support from concerned fans after bravely sharing details of the attack. One person wrote: “Why can’t people just mind their own and let people be them? Sending all the love to you guys. It’s easy to say sticks and stones and all that jazz but some things, I know, stay with you. Big love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Lustig-webb (@stephengwebb1971)

A second follower added: “So sorry and angered to hear this. Why do people even care what someone else’s sexuality is.” A third follower also agreed: “That’s so appalling. Thank God you’re who you are and not trapped in the mind and body of the poor soul who thought it appropriate to spew such abhorrent hate on you and your lovely husband. Sad times…” Someone else also said: “Vile abuse by vile people. So emboldened by the atmosphere of hate coming from all angles.”

Stephen encouraged fans to ‘be safe’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Stephen has called out homophobic abuse previously

It’s sadly not the first time that the Channel 4 star has had to call out homophobic abuse. In May 2020, he shared a screenshot of a woman making a hateful comment towards him. The comment read: “He is everything I detest about flamboyant gays.”

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb replied: “What a revolting homophobic comment! Please feel free to unfollow me, you nasty woman.” Gogglebox fans also flooded to support the star after the nasty comment at the time. One wrote: “NO ONE should be abused in that way. Just shows a mindless and spiteful nature. Lots of love to you. So, please carry on just being you!”

