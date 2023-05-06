Gogglebox logo
Gogglebox star Julie called out for clumsy comment about man who lost his sight

Awkward...

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Gogglebox star Julie Malone was called out last night (Friday, May 5) for a clumsy comment she made during the show.

The star’s comment came when she and her family watched Reunion Hotel on the programme.

The Malones on Gogglebox
The Malones were on the show last night (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Gogglebox star Julie do last night?

Yesterday’s edition of Gogglebox saw the stars watch an episode of Reunion Hotel.

In the clips shown on last night’s show, viewers met Terry, who is blind, and his guide dog, Spencer. They were on the show to meet the woman who trained Spencer when he was a puppy.

Terry explained that he went blind in 2018. He said that his “whole life fell apart”.

He then went on to explain why he wants to meet with the woman who trained Spencer.

Gogglebox star Julie makes clumsy comment

Speaking to camera, Terry said: “I want to tell her, that without her and without the people like her, my life would not be worth living.”

This comment broke the Gogglebox star’s hearts. It was also at this moment that Julie made her clumsy comment.

“Aww, he’s been to some dark places,” she said.

Julie’s comment was largely ignored by her family, but some viewers were quick to pick up on it.

They took to Twitter to poke fun at the star’s clumsy comment.

Julie Malone on Gogglebox
Julie made a clumsy comment (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers poke fun at the star’s clumsy comment

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: “Blind man in a proper dark place… [side eyes emoji]”.

Another posted a gif of a dog cocking it’s head to one side in confusion. “He’s been to a proper dark place,” they wrote.

Other viewers were in tears over the segment.

Currently crying at guide dogs on #Gogglebox,” one viewer tweeted. “Off again at Spencer the guide dog on,” another said. 

Never watched #ReunionHotel before but that reunion for Spencer the guide dog with all his siblings was just gorgeous to watch,” a third gushed. 

Read more: Gogglebox star Mary given warning by Giles as viewers accuse her of ‘casual racism’

Gogglebox continues on Friday (May 12) at 9pm on Channel 4. 

The Most HILARIOUS Gogglebox Moments Part 1 | Gogglebox Series 19 | Channel 4

