Gogglebox viewers jumped to the defence of Mary after she was accused of “casual racism” on the show last night (April 28).

During the latest episode of the Channel 4 show, the gang watched an act from Britain’s Got Talent. However, before the act even began, Mary had two complaints about the series.

Mary has been defended by Gogglebox fans on Twitter (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Mary defended by fans

Sharing them with Giles, Mary said: “There are two things wrong with the title. One, they’re not from Britain… the contestants. And two? They’re not talented.”

Giles warned: “Steady Mary, steady.”

The interaction led to complaints on Twitter. One said: “Bit of causal racism on #Gogglebox ‘You’re not even British.'” Another alleged: ““Mary is a racist, pass it on #Gogglebo. Meanwhile a third said: “Racist Mary is off on one #gogglebox.”

Steady Mary, steady.

As a result, many jumped to the star’s defence. One responded, saying: “No she isn’t. All she did was state a true fact about Britain’s Got Talent. Everyone knows that a lot of the contestants are from another country so the program should change its name – that’s all she said. That’s not being racist. I don’t think you know what a racist is.”

A second echoed the sentiment, adding: “She isn’t. A lot of contestants are visiting the UK just to go on BGT. They usually say they’ve come just for the show. Same as Brits going on America’s Got Talent. That doesn’t mean they live there.”

ED! has approached Channel 4 for comment.

It’s not the first time some viewers have made the accusation (Credit: Channel 4)

Mary previously slammed by Gogglebox fans

However, it’s not the first time Mary has been accused of “racism” on the show. Back in 2020, some viewers hit out at the star after she did an imitation of Kim Jong-Un’s sister.

Giles said: “That’s a very good imitation, Mary. I’m not sure how PC it is, but that is an excellent imitation.”

In response, one fan tweeted at the time: “Am I the only one that noticed the semi-racist impression by the upper-class lady near the end #Gogglebox?”

While another added: “Anyone catch Mary’s shocking racist impression on #Gogglebox tonight???”

Read more: Gogglebox viewers ‘unable to watch’ as ‘rank’ segment ‘disgusts’ show’s stars

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.