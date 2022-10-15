Gogglebox announces schedule change and fans are furious – so when can you watch it next?

Gogglebox announced a schedule change for next week last night and fans are seriously unhappy about it.

The show, which usually airs on a Friday night at 9pm, will shift to another day altogether.

Gogglebox is not airing on Friday October 21, instead it will be shown on Saturday October 22. It will stay in the 9pm slot, however.

Giles and Mary will be on Saturday instead of Friday next week

Why has there been a Gogglebox schedule change?

Gogglebox is moving to make way for a special episode of Friday Night live.

Ben Elton will front the one-off show as part of the Channel’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

The show features live comedy and music acts including those who appeared in the original series such as Jo Brand and Harry Enfield.

Friday Night Live originally aired between 1985 and 1988. It initially started off life on a Saturday as Saturday Night Live, based on the American version.

It then moved to Fridays for its final series.

There have since been several failed attempts to revive it in the 90s and 00s.

The special will air for 90 minutes starting at 9pm next Friday. But will it be commissioned for a full new run of episodes?

We won't see this lot next Friday

Fans hit out

It’s fair to say viewers are not impressed with the news of the Gogglebox schedule change.

“Hang on. Gogglebox is moving to a Saturday night?? No. Just no. No no no no no no no. No. Absolutely no!! Fuming,” raged one.

“Wtf moving Gogglebox to Saturdays?” said another followed by a very angry face emoji.

A third said: “How to ruin a Friday night after a long week.”

Someone else queried: “Is this Gogglebox move to Saturday night permanent?? As this really doesn’t work for me!!”

“No no NO Gogglebox. Channel 4 what have you done?! Gogglebox is Friday Night TV! You absolute thunder[bleeps],” cried one more.

Another tweeted: “Gogglebox on Saturday! No. I have a routine. This will not do!!”

Meanwhile somone else summed it up: “Gogglebox on a Saturday?? NO.”

Is the Gogglebox schedule change permanent?

Fortunately, the show is only moving for one week.

It will be back to normal on Friday, October 28 – as far as we know…

Sophie and Pete entertained last night

What happened on Gogglebox last night?

Gogglebox fans were treated to a re-run of Tony Adams‘ Full Monty performance on Strictly.

They even got Goggleboxer Pete Sandiford demonstrating his own hip thrust!

He said: “This is the way you do a proper hip thruster.”

But his sister, Sophie, who sits beside him on the sofa, told him: “Sit down you, [bleep].”

Meanwhile, other fans raged when a This Morning segment on a butter board was shown.

And Goggleboxers and fans alike were left absolutely broken when they watched Our Dementia Choir. The Vicky McClure fronted series had everyone in tears.

Gogglebox continues on Saturday, October 22 at 9pm on Channel 4.

