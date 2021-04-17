Gogglebox fans have accused show bosses of ‘insulting their intelligence’ over the coverage of the death of Prince Philip death.

The passing of The Duke Of Edinburgh featured within minutes of the C4 programme starting on Friday night.

Jenny Newby and Lee Riley were seen gasping in shock as they watched the BBC breaking news bulletin.

Gogglebox’s Mary wiped away a tear during the Prince Philip breaking news segment (Credit: C4)

Mary Killen also wiped away tears.

But viewers have accused producers of making the stars act out their reaction for the cameras.

What did Gogglebox viewers say?

Taking to Twitter, one fan said: “Please don’t insult our intelligence and make out everyone on Gogglebox just happened to be watching BBC when the news broke about Prince Philip.”

This Prince Philip performance is ridiculous staged nonsense

Another added: “Hold up how can they be filmed reacting to the Prince Philip news when they surely weren’t sitting there last Friday filming and watching the news?

“Basically they had to act out how they reacted when they first heard it. Bit strange.#Gogglebox.”

Paige and Sally looked shocked while watching the breaking news about Prince Philip (Credit: C4)

A third wrote: “This Prince Philip performance is ridiculous staged nonsense.”

And a fourth added: “Don’t know what’s worse, a week long coverage of Prince Philip’s death or the #Gogglebox families pretending it was pure coincidence they all happened to be sat on their sofas watching the BBC at midday when the news broke…”

‘Disappointed’

The popular show also came under fire from some viewers for being too biased towards the Royal family.

Others mocked Giles and Mary for switching into black outfits for the remainder of the episode.

“Disappointed that @C4Gogglebox avoided giving a range of perspectives on #PrincePhilip,” one viewer said.

Some viewers accused Gogglebox of being too biased (Credit: C4)

Another added: “Absolutely creased at Giles and Mary going into full mourning for Prince Philip, Idk why I expected anything less #Gogglebox.”

Prince Philip’s death was confirmed on Friday April 9, 2021.

That night, C4 came under fire for airing Gogglebox while the BBC and ITV chose to wipe their schedules.

Instead, the channels featured extensive special programming and news reports in tribute to the 99-year-old royal.

Giles and Mary were mocked for wearing black (Credit: C4)

C4 was accused of being “insensitive”, however C4 bosses defended their decision.

Louisa Compton, Channel 4’s Head of News and Current Affairs and Sport, said in a statement: “Today on Channel 4 we broadcast a 30-minute news special shortly after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death was announced; an in-depth obituary at 4pm and there’ll be an extended @Channel4News at 7.

“C4 also has a duty to offer an alternative to other channels – hence a return to schedule.”

