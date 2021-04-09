Tributes are flooding in for Prince Philip, who was confirmed dead this morning.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away “peacefully” at Windsor Castle, just weeks after leaving hospital.

The 99-year-old was previously admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London as a “precautionary measure”.

Prince Philip has passed away at the age of 99 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Philip dead: A nation in mourning

Now, the nation have rushed to social media to offer their tributes to the late royal.

Piers Morgan mourned the Prince’s passing in a heartfelt message on Instagram.

He wrote: “RIP Prince Philip, 99. A truly great Briton who dedicated his life to selfless public duty & was an absolute rock of devoted support to Her Majesty, The Queen, as the longest-serving royal consort to any British sovereign.

“A very sad day for our country. Thank you, Sir.”

Anna Williamson added: “RIP Prince Phillip. Really feel for the Queen – 73 years of marriage, that’s quite something.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered his condolences to the Royal family.

He said: “We give thanks as a nation and a kingdom to the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip.”

In addition, Boy George tweeted: “Very sad news about Prince Philip. He was a character. Like a very naughty grandfather. RIP. God Bless The Queen!”

Meanwhile, former Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten shared: “Heartfelt condolences to all the Royal family. May he rest in peace #PrincePhilip.”

‘Deepest condolences’

Eamonn Holmes, who was presenting This Morning at the time of the announcement, took to Instagram to pay his respects.

Alongside a photo of Philip, he said: “It’s been announced that HRH Prince Phillip has Died. #RIP.”

In addition, Carol Vorderman shared a touching tribute to the late royal.

I went for a private lunch with The Queen at Buckingham Palace quite a few years ago. They were both in their 80s and Prince Philip and she were flirting with each other madly and laughing. Theirs was a love and a marriage of more than 73 years. Deepest condolences Ma'am ❤️ https://t.co/lwNeJ5PMsg — Carol Vorderman 💙 (@carolvorders) April 9, 2021

The former Countdown host penned: “I went for a private lunch with The Queen at Buckingham Palace quite a few years ago.

“They were both in their 80s and Prince Philip and she were flirting with each other madly and laughing. Theirs was a love and a marriage of more than 73 years. Deepest condolences Ma’am.”

JJ Chalmers shared: “I raised many a glass in this man’s honour whilst he was Captain General of the @RoyalMarines and I will certainly be raising one tonight.

“Another remarkable WW2 Veteran taken by time. Stand easy Boss.”

Furthermore, the Royal Marines Charity penned: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh KG.

“His Royal Highness has given extraordinary service with dedication, energy, colour and sharp wit to his Queen, Commonwealth, country and Corps.”

