Double blow for former Gogglebox star as they give up place on the show

Former Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb has opened up about his departure from Dancing On Ice following an injury – and sadly, it’s not the only thing the Channel 4 star has had to walk away from.

Last weekend (October 21), it was announced that Stephen was forced to withdraw from Dancing On Ice. Due to an injury from training for the show, he had no choice but to drop out – three months before launch night. He has already been replaced by Olympic ski jumper Eddie Edwards.

“Stephen Lustig-Webb has had to withdraw from the show due an injury he sustained to his ankle during training,” a spokesperson for the show shared. “He is still very much a part of the Dancing On Ice family, we will be helping to support Stephen and we wish him well with his recovery.”

Gogglebox star Stephen was forced to withdraw himself from Dancing On Ice after leaving the Channel 4 show

Gogglebox star Stephen will be on crutches for months

Taking to Instagram yesterday (October 25) to update his followers, Stephen shared a snapshot of himself sitting on his sofa. With his three dogs in his lap, the TV star showed off the cast on his left leg.

“Thank you for all of your kind words and messages. On Wednesday last week during my training session for Dancing on Ice I fell and broke my left ankle,” he wrote. “I’ve had surgery and will be on crutches for a few months meaning I’ve had to leave the competition which I’m absolutely gutted about.”

Even though he was enjoying his time learning to skate, Stephen stated he’ll still be supporting the contestants in the new year. Unfortunately for Stephen, he will also have to pull out of the London Marathon due to his injury.

“I’m doing my best to keep my spirits up and will hopefully be back on my feet again very soon,” he concluded.

Fans share their support

While Stephen tries to recover from his injury, fans took to the comments section to share their support.

“Awe Stephen I was looking forward to seeing you; take care,” one user wrote. “Noooooo!!! I was watching it just for you aww gutting!! Hope you have a quick recovery!! Please do next year x,” another person shared.

“Oh no, that’s sad was looking forward to seeing you in that. Speedy recovery xx,” a third remarked. “Oh no, you poor thing! Wishing you a safe and speedy recovery xx take care and rest up,” a fourth commented.

