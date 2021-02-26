Gogglebox is returning to Channel 4 tonight (February 26) – but who is taking part in the upcoming series and who has left the cast?

The show’s armchair critics often have viewers in stitches as they give their take on TV.

As well as the same familiar faces, there is also a slight change to year’s line up.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is taking part in this series of Gogglebox?

The Malone family

The Malone family, made up of Tom, Julie, Tom Jnr and Shaun, first joined the cast in 2014.

The dog lovers are firm favourites with fans.

However, earlier this week, Tom Jnr announced he was quitting the show.

Don’t worry though, the rest of the Manchester clan will still appear.

The Malone family will appear without Tom Jnr (Credit: Channel 4)

Pete and Sophie

Pete and Sophie often have viewers in stitches with their witty remarks.

The siblings from Blackpool, who are known for their collection of mugs, made their Gogglebox debut back in 2018.

We can’t wait to have them back!

Pete has starred on Gogglebox since 2018 with Sophie (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox cast: Ellie and Izzi

Sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner from Leeds are returning for series 17.

They previously sparked criticism after fans accused them of floating rules during the first national lockdown.

Izzi filmed the show in Ellie’s home, despite the pair not living together.

The sisters from Leeds are returning (Credit: Channel 4)

Lee and Jenny

While many think Lee and Jenny are mother and son, the two are actually best friends.

They met when Jenny was the landlady at a local pub, while Lee was a regular customer.

Meanwhile, the pair film the series from the comfort of Lee’s caravan in Hull.

Lee and Jenny film the series from the comfort of his caravan (Credit: Channel 4)

Mary and Marina

St Monica Trust residents Mary and Marina are also back.

The elderly pair, who joined the show in 2016, often have viewers in stitches with their cheeky comments.

Mary and Marina are back on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox cast: Giles and Mary

Ever since they joined the cast of Gogglebox back in 2015, married couple Giles and Mary have won over the nation.

The couple met when they were 21 and have been married for more than 30 years.

Giles and Mary joined the show in 2015 (Credit: Channel 4)

Anne and Ken

Meanwhile, married couple Anne and Ken are also returning to the Channel 4 show.

The lovable two from County Durham joined the series last year.

Ken and Mary joined the series last year (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

Amira and Iqra

The besties from London first joined the series alongside pal Amani.

However, Amira and Iqra now appear as a duo.

Gogglebox cast: The Siddiquis

Baasit, Umar and their dad Sid are regular faces on Gogglebox.

The trio have starred on the reality series since the show began.

Meanwhile, their brother Raza has also previously appeared.

The Siddiquis are Gogglebox legends (Credit: Channel 4)

Dave and Shirley

Married couple Dave and Shirley appear on the show from their home in Wales.

The pair wed 40 years ago and have two children together.

Dave and Shirley joined Gogglebox in 2015 (Credit: Channel 4)

The Plummers

The Plummers are made up of brothers Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan from Bristol.

They joined the series in 2016.

The Plummers on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox cast: The Worthingtons

The Worthingtons joined the cast during the show’s tenth season.

They consist of Alison, her husband George and her daughter Helena.

The Worthington family with baby Edwin (Credit: Channel 4)

The Michael family

Meanwhile, the Michael family are one of the few original cast members on Gogglebox.

As well as dad Andrew, there is mum Carolyne, son Louis, and daughters Alex and Katie.

The Michael family joined in series one (Credit: Channel 4)

Abbie and Georgia

Best friends Abbie and Georgia are back for another series.

The pair joined the show in 2018 – and the rest is history.

Abbie and Georgia are returning (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox cast: Stephen and Daniel

Stephen’s had his fair share of co-stars on Gogglebox, having previously appeared alongside his mum and ex Chris.

However, he’s back with husband Daniel for series 17.

Stephen and Daniel live in Brighton (Credit: Channel 4)

Linda and Pete

Furthermore, Linda and Pete will be back for another season.

The couple previously appeared alongside their son George, who was axed from the show.

Gogglebox’s Linda and Pete are back (Credit: Channel 4)

The Ven family

In addition, the much-loved Ven family are returning.

South Londoners Marcus, Mica, Sachelle and Shuggy joined the show in series 11.

The Ven family are back on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox cast: Paige and Sally

Viewers love Paige and Sally’s close bond.

The mother and daughter, who are from Birmingham, are back for another series.

When is Gogglebox on?

Gogglebox will return on Friday 26th February 2021.

