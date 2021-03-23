Gogglebox cast members Tom and Julie Malone have shared pictures of their two grown-up children who don’t feature in the programme.

The Channel 4 favourites enjoyed a family day out this week with daughter Vanessa and son Lee, who are the older siblings of Shaun and Tom Jr.

The Malones have two children who don’t appear on the programme (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Gogglebox cast members Tom and Julie share on Instagram?

On Instagram, Tom and Julie posted snaps from a walk they went on with Venessa and Lee.

One showed them all smiling with a waterfall in the background.

Another showed them all in their walking gear at the top of Kerridge Hill, which overlooks Bollington in Cheshire.

They wrote in the caption of the second pic: “What a great walk yesterday! 12,000 steps before 12 o’clock. The views were amazing.”

The Malones have been on the reality TV show since series four, which aired in 2014.

Only recently, son Tom Jr decided to step down from the programme to pursue new opportunities.

And he’s since landed his first brand role – testing out the comfort of various chairs for a company called BiGDUG.

The business announced he was to be its new Head of Chair Testing and would be sharing videos of himself trying out different seating options on social media.

Reality star Tom Jr announced his decision to quit the programme in February (Credit: Channel 4)

Tom Jr quit Gogglebox after six years

Tom announced in February that he was quitting Gogglebox after over six years on the show.

The other members of the Malone family – mum and dad Tom and Julie, and Tom Jr’s brother, Shaun – would remain part of the Gogglebox cast.

He wrote on Twitter: “So after six and a half years it’s finally time to put down the remote and say goodbye to Gogglebox.

“I’ve loved every minute and I’m eternally grateful to Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for allowing me to be a part of the show.”

He also joked he looked forward to finally being able to enjoy Gogglebox as a viewer.

His tweet continued: “But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it’s time to explore them.

“I look forward to enjoying the show as a viewer and not having to worry about saying something stupid.”

