Gogglebox cast members Mica Ven and Marcus Luther are taking a break from social media following a family tragedy.

Telly favourites Marcus and Mica thanked fans for their support, as they gave an update with an emotional post.

The two have been on the Channel 4 show since 2018 (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox cast members Mica and Marcus share sad news

Posting to her 127k followers, according to The Sun, Mica said: “To everyone that has sent love, prayers, concern, well-wishes and condolences to our family, on behalf of Marky & I, we thank you.

“I hope you all have a blessed day and remember to enjoy each other, blow the dust off them board games, catch some joke, life and memories are so precious.”

Marcus shared the sad news on his Instagram page last week.

He said: “As most of you may already know, I have had a bereavement in my family.

“As a result, the gym will be closed today,” Marcus told his 117k followers.

“Both children and adult sessions are cancelled whilst my family celebrate the life of our loved one.”

Loose Women star Judi Love commented: “Thinking of you all sweetie.”

“Sending all the love and prayers I can,” said another fan of the couple.

“Thoughts and prayers are with your family,” said another.

Mica has two daughters from a previous relationship (Credit: Channel 4)

Mica and Marcus’ family

The beloved couple first shot to fame back in 2018, landing a spot on the 11th series of Channel 4 hit TV show.

Mica has two daughters, Sachelle and Shuggy, from a previous relationship. They sometimes appear on episodes of the Friday night show.

Marcus also has a son, Shiloh Defreitas, from a previous relationship. And the couple share a younger son together.

And earlier this year, Mica revealed she became a grandmother for the first time following the birth of baby Koko.

The hairdresser shared her wonderful family news on Instagram with an adorable video clip.

Gogglebox cast member Mica reveals granddaughter to fans

Mica announced Koko’s arrival by giving followers a little glimpse of the little one.

A short clip uploaded to social media showed Mica bursting with pride and smiles before lovingly snuggling Koko’s tiny feet.

However, beyond her little legs, the rest of Koko remained off camera.

Mica captioned the post: “Don’t mind me, I’m just round here enjoying Granternity leave from work.

“Blessed and grateful beyond measure to have our first grandchild.

“She’s beautiful, she’s healthy and I’m gonna try my very best as her Granny to remember she’s not actually mine. But she’s mine.”

‘Welcome to this crazy world’

Mica also hailed Koko’s future with her words.

She added: “Welcome to this crazy world Koko.

“You’ll grow up to be well respected and well protected in these streets. Mama Love.”

Mica accidentally deleted her original Insta post, joking she was “already moving like an old granny”.

However, despite removing her upload about Koko by mistake, she soon rectified her error and “put her tootsies right back on my timeline”.

