A former Gogglebox star has revealed her disappointment after she was suddenly axed from the cast.

Chantelle Walker joined the Channel 4 show with her family in 2020, but they disappeared after a couple of episodes.

Chantelle said she was disappointed at the sudden axe, and was confused by the explanation from the Gogglebox producers.

The Walkers were introduced as a new family in 2020 (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox cast

Chantelle was invited to appear on Gogglebox after going viral on TikTok as Channie B.

She chose her mother Elizabeth and sister Monique to appear alongside her on the show.

She told The Sun that due to her parents splitting up, they couldn’t film at home and were invited to film in an Airbnb.

Chantelle shared that filming sessions lasted eight hours, and they were also given free snacks and takeaways.

She added they were often prompted by producers when talking about shows.

She explained: “If I said something interesting they would ask me a question about it through the microphone.”

It follows another former Gogglebox star, Paige Deville, who described the show as a “pantomime” behind the scenes.

Chantelle admitted being dropped from the show was a ‘shock’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox families

Chantelle explained to The Sun that she and her family “couldn’t understand why” they were axed from the Channel 4 show.

They were initially told there “weren’t enough cameras to film” but they expected to come back in the following series.

People were shocked when we were dropped.

Speaking about airtime, Chantelle said: “It was all a bit disappointing, I feel like we should have had more airtime but they chose to use less of us.”

On their exit, the star added: “Then they dropped us, which was a shock. There was no discussion, we couldn’t understand why.

“People were shocked when we were dropped, even now they ask us when we are going back on.”

Chantelle has since given birth to her first child, and added that she would go on Gogglebox again if she was asked.

ED! has contacted reps for Gogglebox for comment.

Gogglebox series 21 continues on Friday, March 10 at 9pm on Channel 4.

