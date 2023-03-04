Ellie Warner Gogglebox
Gogglebox star Ellie Warner confirms baby’s gender in heartwarming scenes

Ellie has made an announcement...

By Kimberley Bond

Congratulations are in order for Gogglebox favourite Ellie Warner, who has revealed more about her baby.

In the latest episode of the Channel 4 review show, Ellie, 31, said she was expecting a baby boy.

She made the announcement to her sister, Izzi, and her children, Bessie and Bobby.

The little ones were thrilled to meet their baby cousin.

Gogglebox Ellie and family
Ellie revealed to her niece that she was having a baby boy (Credit: Channel 4)

“I’m happy to have another boy cousin,” Bobby gushed. “It’s all I want. Better than a girl!”

Ellie revealed she was expecting her first child in December on Gogglebox.

I’m happy to have another boy cousin!

“I went for a scan on Saturday,” she said, before revealing the photo.

As Izzi joked Ellie’s impending new arrival “looked like an alien”, Ellie revealed she had also broken the happy news to their mother.

While we don’t know the due date just yet, we can expect Ellie’s new baby to arrive at some point in 2023.

Gogglebox Ellie Warner: who is her partner?

Ellie has been seeing her boyfriend, Nat Eddleston, since 2018.

The pair made the big decision to buy their first house together in Leeds last year, a year after Nat moved in during the coronavirus lockdown.

The good news comes after a tough time for the couple amid Nat’s hospitalisation following a horror accident.

Last year, Nat was involved in a horrific car crash, which left him fighting for his life.

While he was in a coma and the prognosis looked grim, he has since recovered and has briefly appeared on the show once more.

Gogglebox cast babies

Ellie is not the only Gogglebox star preparing to welcome a new arrival.

Pete Sandiford also announced the news that his wife Paige is pregnant with their second child.

The Gogglebox star dropped the bombshell while speaking with his sister Sophie back in December.

He then told his son, Jim, the exciting news.

“You’re going to have to make the most of the attention Jimbers, now you’re going to have a little brother or sister coming,” Pete joked. “You’re going to have to milk it!”

Gogglebox continues next Friday, 9pm on Channel 4.

The Joys Of Having A Sibling | Gogglebox

