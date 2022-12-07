GMB viewers slam ‘car crash’ interview as guest calls out ‘ignorant’ Susanna Reid

GMB today (Wednesday, December 7) saw Susanna Reid and Martin Lewis involved in an interview with an energy boss.

The debate, which saw the energy boss call out Susanna for being “ignorant”, was slammed by furious viewers this morning.

Martin Lewis and Susanna Reid interviewed Bill Bullen today (Credit: ITV)

GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Susanna and Martin interview Bill Bullen, the Chief Executive of Utilita.

As the cost of living crisis rages on, the energy boss appeared on the show to answer questions from dissatisfied viewers.

Bullen, appearing via video link, argued that his company “prioritise” its customers. However, he also complained about his company’s financial situation.

“The reality is, it’s tough for us right now,” he said.

“We’ve been forced to lose £100 million in just three years. How much more are we supposed to do?”

Susanna then bought up the company’s latest financial reports, submitted last year.

She read out the figures to clarify them with the energy boss.

“The turnover is £813 million, the gross profit is £81 million. So your profit is £81 million?” she asked.

Bullen took a swipe at Susanna today (Credit: ITV)

Energy boss slams Susanna Reid on GMB today

It was at this point that the interview took a turn for the worst.

Bullen was quick to hit back at Susanna’s question.

“No, Susanna, I’m really sorry, but that clearly shows that you don’t know how to read financial statements,” he said.

He then continued, saying: “I’m sure Martin sitting right next to you completely understands that it’s the bottom line that counts.”

“The gross profit level is purely a financial term. That’s before you take into account costs of running a business. It’s the bottom line that matters.”

Bullen then took one final swipe, saying: “I know this story has been reverberating around the Twitter sphere for months now, but I’m sorry, it’s ignorance. People just do not understand what they’re looking at.”

Viewers slammed the interview (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam interview

It’s safe to say that viewers were unimpressed with how the interview went this morning.

Many took to Twitter to slam both Bullen and Susanna.

“Wow what a car crash interview,” one viewer tweeted.

“Watching the CEO of Utilita putting Susanna Reid back in her box after she tried to read their financial statements was fantastic. Now shhhhh,” another said.

“Susanna really embarrassing herself there – not understanding the difference between gross profit and net profit,” a third wrote, adding some clown emojis to the end of their tweet.

“How patronising towards Susanna,” one viewer said of Bullen’s swipes.

“All this guy is doing is complaining about his business. Is this how are we living in 2022? Caring more about business than people? It doesn’t make sense,” another ranted.

“Bloke being interviewed is giving the best possible argument for complete renationalisation of energy supply,” a third wrote.

