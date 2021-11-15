GMB: Ed Balls divides viewers as he makes hosting debut

GMB bosses have been accused of “scraping the barrel” by adding Ed Balls to their roster of guest presenters.

Piers Morgan famously quit the show earlier this year following backlash over his remarks about Meghan Markle.

At the time, Piers insisted that he didn’t believe anything the royal said in her Oprah interview after she opened up about feeling suicidal.

As a result, numerous guest presenters have kept his seat warm including Richard Madeley and Judge Rinder.

Former politician and Strictly Come Dancing star Ed Balls became the latest to fill the void on Monday (November 15).

However, sadly for Ed, many GMB viewers were not pleased about him taking on hosting duties.

What did GMB viewers think of Ed Balls today?

In fact, some even accused the show of “scraping the barrel” by hiring him to present alongside Susanna Reid.

One viewer ranted: “@GMB scraping the barrel now getting Ed Balls involved. Come on @piersmorgan hurry up with your new show. I want to watch something decent.”

To make matters worse, they weren’t the only one!

A second tweeted: “Scraping the barrel now.”

“Suppose tweeting it has given me notice…. Won’t be watching this rubbish. The phrase scraping the barrel springs to mind!” insisted a third.

A fourth angry viewer ranted: “Watching Ed Balls this morning is painful… Worst guest presenter to date…”

Ed Balls is known to many viewers for his Strictly stint (Credit: BBC)

“#EdBalls should stick to dancing. His interviews style has all the thrust of a bag of cotton wool @GMB,” said a fifth.

Meanwhile, despite the viewer backlash, not everyone was unhappy with Ed filling in.

One viewer tweeted: “I don’t watch GMB, but if Ed Balls was on every day, I will give it a go.”

Meanwhile, another added: “Ed Balls doing well as a presenter on #GMB @GMB @edballs. There’s a quietness and lack of ego that is refreshing. Personable. No aggression or hectoring which you sometimes get with presenters.”

