GMB host Charlotte Hawkins has been running all of January to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

After her co-star, Bill Turnbull, died of prostate cancer last year, Charlotte vowed to spread awareness for the illness in his memory.

Recently, the presenter was elated to announce she finally finished her goal of running 26 miles as fans congratulated her on her success.

Charlotte Hawkins announces achievement in memory of late GMB co-star

Charlotte Hawkins has been running throughout January raise awareness for prostate cancer, in memory of former co-star Bill Turnbull.

Bill worked with Charlotte on GMB and Classic FM.

However, the presenter sadly passed away from prostate cancer aged 66 last August.

Following his diagnosis in 2017, Bill actively campaigned and raised awareness about the disease, including detailing his treatment in a Channel 4 documentary called Staying Alive.

Now, Charlotte has vowed to continue to raise money for the charity Prostate Cancer UK in his memory.

I’m not a runner but in memory of the wonderful Bill Turnbull I have now done my 26.2 miles in January, despite rain & frost!

Speaking about her beloved co-star on Loose Women, Charlotte said: “He was such a special person, he was lovely to work alongside. He was a brilliant broadcaster.”

She announced the news that she will be running in Bill’s memory saying: “He would want me to continue to spread this important message, for men to get themselves checked, to go to the doctors.”

After a whole month, Charlotte finally completed her challenge and ran a total of 26.2 miles.

Taking to Instagram, the GMB host revealed her huge accomplishment.

She captioned the post: “SO glad to say I’ve finished my #RuntheMonth challenge for @prostatecanceruk!

“I’m not a runner but in memory of the wonderful Bill Turnbull I have now done my 26.2 miles in January, despite rain & frost!

“To the men out there, please check your prostate cancer risk on the @prostatecanceruk website, it just takes 30 secs… #prostatecanceruk #prostatecancer #running #runningchallenge #keeponrunning.”

Many of her followers rushed to her comments to congratulate Charlotte for her hard work.

One fan wrote: “Very well done Charlotte, keep up the good work.”

“Congratulations Charlotte, I knew you would be triumphant” another person added.

A third commented: “So very well done Charlotte, such a brilliant cause.”

Charlotte’s GMB co-star, Ben Shephard, also wrote: “Awesome work The Hawk you legend. Right how about the marathon next???”

