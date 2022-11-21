Gladiators on BBC One: How to apply to take part? When does the series start?

Gladiators is making a comeback (again!) and BBC One are calling for people to apply – so when’s the start date?

It’s been 30 years since the show first launched.

And what better way to celebrate than with a glossy revival?

So when does it start, and how can you apply?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new BBC One show!

The original cast of Gladiators (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

New Gladiators on BBC One

Contenders ready! Gladiators ready!

Gladiators is making a comeback, three decades after it first aired.

The BBC describe it as “one of the most exciting and energetic sports entertainment gameshows ever”.

The series will return to TV in its brand new home on the BBC.

Its previous incarnation aired on ITV1.

Gladiators will be back with a brand new generation of super-fit super-humans.

They’ll compete against a brave set of contenders in the ultimate test of speed and strength.

Gladiators start date – when will BBC One show air?

We know that the series will, once again, take a Saturday night primetime slot.

But this time it will air on BBC One, not on ITV1.

The production company are only just calling for applications.

So we know the series won’t land on BBC One until 2023.

The deadline for applicants is April 2023.

Ulrika Jonsson hosted the original series, and even dated one of the Gladiators! (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

How to apply for Gladiators on the BBC?

BBC One is currently searching the UK for applicants for Gladiators.

They want “elite athletes at the peak of their physical fitness to be part of the new generation of Gladiators”.

The channel added: “We are also on the hunt for contenders who have the speed and skill to take on the mighty new Gladiators.”

Does this sound like you?

If so, you can apply online here.

To register interest, you must be 18 years of age and over.

The closing date for applicants is April 01 2023.

Gladiators BBC One start date: Who hosts the new Gladiators?

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney have been linked to the new Gladiators.

However, The Chase presenter remained tight-lipped the rumours during an appearance on ITV daytime show This Morning.

While chatting with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, Bradley touched on rumours about him and Barney.

It’s been claimed that Bradley and Barney are being lined up to present the BBC reboot of Gladiators.

A source told The Sun: “The BBC love the idea of having a unique duo fronting Gladiators and that’s what hiring a father and son gives them.

“It’s certainly a break from the presenters the show had previously.

“They already know they have a great dynamic, thanks to appearing together on their travelogue, Breaking Dad as well as drama, The Larkins.”

However, Bradley insisted that nothing has been made “official yet”.

Ulrika Jonsson hosted the original Gladiators (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

When did the original Gladiators run?

The original series ran from 1992 to 1996 with John Fashanu and Ulrika Jonsson hosting on ITV.

Ulrika even went on to date the youngest Gladiator, called Hunter (who later appeared on The Circle).

The Gladiators became famous, and some of the more successful contestants did, too.

Some of the more popular challenges included hang tough, pugil stick fighting, and gauntlet.

However, the show was axed after a slump in ratings.

It was then brought back for a year in 1999 before being axed again.

In 2008, Sky attempted a revival hosted by Ian Wright and Kirsty Gallacher but it lasted just one year.

Gladiators will return in 2023 on BBC One.

