Giovanni Pernice declares he’s ‘happy’ as he teases his Strictly 2023 partner

Who will it be!?

By Gabrielle Cracknell

By the sounds of things, Giovanni Pernice may have found out who his Strictly 2023 partner is.

With not long to go until the launch of the new series, the Italian dancer has shared his reaction to meeting the 2023 celebs taking part.

Giovanni sounds thrilled with his Strictly partner this year (Credit: Instagram)

‘It’s a lovely, lovely feeling’

In a video posted to his Instagram story, Giovanni told his fans last night (September 4): “A quick update. So, just got back home. We met the celebs today…”

Here he paused and couldn’t contain a big smile as he continued: “And I… yeah, I can’t wait for you to find out. I’m happy today. It’s a happy day.”

He was clearly over the moon as he continued to gush: “It’s nice when you have nice days, isn’t it? It feels like it’s regenerated. It’s lovely, it’s a lovely, lovely feeling and I’m just looking forward to having more of those. Happy days, happy days, happy days.”

We wonder who Giovanni will be dancing with…(Credit: Splash News)

And by the looks of things, Giovanni has many more happy days on the cards this week alone. Today (September 5) he celebrates his 33rd birthday and tomorrow evening (September 6) he will be reunited with the rest of the Strictly family to film the launch show.

Strictly fans predict Giovanni’s partner

Following Giovanni’s announcement, many Strictly fans took to social media to share their predictions over who he’s been paired up with.

One eagle-eyed fan suggested he’s either dancing with Amanda Abbington or Zara McDermott as he recently followed both of them on Instagram.

Somebody else wants to see him with Angela Rippon in the hope that he might repeat the success he had with Debbie McGee in 2017.

We just can’t wait to find out!

