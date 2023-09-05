Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke strip ‘naked’ to promote big TV news: ‘Almost spat my tea out!’

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has surprised fans by posing for a ‘naked’ photo with pal Anton Du Beke.

The dance duo wowed viewers earlier this year with their BBC series Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures In Sicily.

And ahead of Strictly’s return for a 21st series later this month, pro Gio and judge Anton have shared some exciting news on the Italian hunk’s birthday.

Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures In Sicily was a hit with Strictly stars’ fans (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giovanni Pernice birthday news

Popular Giovanni turns 33 today (Tuesday September 5). But instead of blowing out candles on a cake, he’s marked his birthday with a present for his admirers instead.

Sharing an eye-opening snap with his one million Instagram followers, Giovanni also updated fans with what he’s been up to recently. And apparently, it is somehow linked to him wearing little more than a smile in a laundrette.

He explained in the caption for his cheeky post: “Happy birthday to me (33) and what better way to celebrate than by sharing this news with you all!

“Me and my best friend just got back from filming another adventure… and this time it is in Spain! Here is to us stopping to do some laundry. I genuinely can’t wait for you to watch it. Coming to you next year on @bbcone and @bbciplayer.”

Giovanni Pernice and Anton du Beke get ‘naked’ for new show

The BBC has also confirmed Gio’s news, announcing the pair will be packing their passports once again as Anton showcases his special place to Giovanni.

That’s because Anton fell in love with Spain as a child, spending his school summer holidays with his Spanish family in the north of the country.

Anton said: “My loves, it is such a treat for me to be able to take my dear friend Giovanni to a country that I hold so close to my heart. What a joy it is to be able to share this marvellously jovial jaunt with both Gio and all the wonderful viewers watching at home. Magnifico!”

Giovanni added: “I am so excited to be heading out for more adventures with my best friend Anton on this epic road trip across Spain, I just hope we manage to avoid being stopped by the police this time!”

Anton du Beke’s expression suggests he may only just have realised he and Giovanni Pernice are ‘naked’ for this pic (Credit: BBC)

How Instagram users reacted

Gobsmacked friends and followers didn’t know whether to wish Gio ‘happy birthday’ first, or mention the placement of his newspaper.

“Happiest of birthdays Gio,” Gemma Atkinson wrote in the post’s comments section.

Another former Strictly contest Michelle Visage echoed that, writing: “Happy birthday G.”

Meanwhile, Amanda Abbington – who will appear in the upcoming series of Strictly – said: “Happy Birthday sweet cheeks!”

Others were more taken by Gio’s TV update.

“Whooop can’t wait, super excited,” one cheered.

“Loving the photo,” said another.

And a third person chuckled: “I almost spat my tea out when this popped up on my feed! You two are just the best!”

