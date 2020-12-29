Gemma Arterton has been wowing viewers in the BBC’s handsome period drama, Black Narcissus.

The actress, 34, plays Sister Clodagh and leads a group of nuns who are sent to a remote palace in India to turn it into a school and hospital.

As the isolated mountain-top location starts to mess with the nun’s minds, rivalries and jealousies (as well as repressed sexual tension) starts to surface.

As the show’s lead, Gemma has won praise for her performance. But what are her raunchiest roles?

Gemma has a had a distinguished career (Credit: BBC)

Was Black Narcissus star Gemma Arterton a Bond girl?

In a word: yes.

She starred alongside Daniel Craig in the 2008 Bond film, Quantum Of Solace, as Strawberry Fields.

Furthermore, Gemma – who was born in Gravesend in 1986 – has appeared in a host of other films.

Made In Dagenham, The Escape and, on television, Lost In Austen, Tess Of The d’Urbervilles and Inside No. 9.

Gemma is no stranger to raunchy scenes (Credit: YouTube)

What are Gemma’s raunchiest roles?

Gemma is no stranger to getting raunchy in her roles.

In Quantum Of Solace, she bared all in a love scene with Daniel Craig.

She also played a lapdancer in the 2012 vampire flick Byzantium.

Gemma also bared all for Tess Of The d’Ubervilles, Tamara Drew, The Disappearance Of Alice Creed, Orpheline, Three And Out and 100 Streets.

Gemma is married to another actor (Credit: Martin Evans / SplashNews.com)

Is Gemma Arterton single?

After relationships with John Nolan and stuntman Eduardo Munoz, Gemma married Italian fashion designer Stefano Catelli in 2010.

After they divorced three years later, Gemma said she would never walk down the aisle again.

However, she got hitched for the second time in 2019 to Irish actor and Peaky Blinders star Rory Keenan.

Hannah is Gemma’s sister (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Gemma Arterton’s sister?

Gemma’s sister, Hannah, is also an actress.

The 31-year-old has starred in the BBC series Atlantic in 2013.

She then starred in Sky thriller The Five, and then the Netflix crime series, Safe, in 2018.

Hannah has also starred in feature films like Walking On Sunshine.

Black Narcissus star Gemma Arterton got naked (Credit: BBC)

Black Narcissus sex scenes

In Monday night’s opening episode viewers saw Sister Clodagh thinking back to giving into her desires with a boyfriend back in Ireland.

After he failed to marry her, she devoted herself to God instead.

But last night she had some very saucy fantasies about hunky Mr Dean… and viewers were left red-faced!

As a Catholic, I'm a bit concerned that being aroused by Gemma Arterton dressed as a nun is not entirely decent #CognitiveDissonance #BlackNarcissus — Red North (@RednorthUK) December 28, 2020

#BlackNarcissus I'd watch Gemma Arterton in anything to be fair — Peter O`Sullivan (@peterjos64) December 28, 2020

#BlackNarcissus was interesting & will watch part 2 tonight, #GemmaArterton has never looked more beautiful than in a nuns habit, very good bbc drama. — Ken Mc Fadden (@unspeakable28) December 28, 2020

Not sure what I think about Black Narcissus yet, but how good is Gemma Arterton! — Niamh (@niamhyflynn) December 28, 2020

What have fans said about Gemma in Black Narcissus?

Fans have gone wild for Gemma’s performance in Black Narcissus.

One viewer on Twitter said: “#BlackNarcissus was interesting & will watch part 2 tonight, #GemmaArterton has never looked more beautiful than in a nuns habit, very good BBC drama.”

Another gushed: “Not sure what I think about Black Narcissus yet, but how good is Gemma Arterton!”

There’s lots to look forward to for Gemma fans (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

What can you see Gemma in next?

Gemma is set to star as Dusty Springfield in So Much Love. It’s not confirmed which channel the biopic will be on yet.

Elsewhere, three films are lined up.

She will star alongside Ralph Fiennes in The King’s Man, the third in the Kingsman series.

Proving that she’s in demand, the war-time drama Summerland the Sky Cinema animated adventure The Amazing Maurice are also ready to go.

The final part of Black Narcissus is on BBC One tonight (Tuesday December 29) at 9pm

