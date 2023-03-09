Gary Lineker breaks silence on BBC future after facing suspension over immigration remarks

Gary Lineker has dismissed speculation regarding his BBC future following coverage of his remarks concerning the Government’s Illegal Migration Bill.

Match of the Day host Gary, 62, tweeted on Thursday afternoon (March 9) that he would be fronting the Beeb’s flagship football show as expected this weekend.

The former England striker also thanked supporters after his concerns about language used by Conservative politicians provoked a backlash from Cabinet ministers.

Gary Lineker told reporters outside his house earlier today he is frequently in contact with BBC bosses (Credit: YouTube)

Gary Lineker dismisses speculations about BBC future

Footballing legend Gary told his near 9 million Twitter followers: “Well, it’s been an interesting couple of days.

“Happy that this ridiculously out of proportion story seems to be abating and very much looking forward to presenting @BBCMOTD on Saturday.

Happy that this ridiculously out of proportion story seems to be abating.

“Thanks again for all your incredible support. It’s been overwhelming.”

Gary’s latest tweet on the matter echoed thanks he posted yesterday (Wednesday March 8).

He said at the time: “I have never known such love and support in my life than I’m getting this morning (England World Cup goals aside, possibly).

“I want to thank each and every one of you. It means a lot. I’ll continue to try and speak up for those poor souls that have no voice. Cheers all.”

Gary Lineker will be on the box as per usual this weekend (Credit: BBC)

What did Gary Lineker tweet about the Illegal Migration Bill?

Reacting to a video featuring Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Tuesday (March 7), Gary quote-tweeted at the time: “Good heavens, this is beyond awful.”

He went on to reply to one follower who took issue with his remarks. The person who responded to Gary has subsequently deleted their tweet.

Gary then reasoned: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 1930s, and I’m out of order?”

Ms Braverman later responded by suggesting the comparison was “unhelpful”.

She said said her family “feel very keenly the impact of the Holocaust” as her husband is Jewish and said the comments were “offensive”.

How fans reacted to Gary today

Gary’s supporters were out in force in the replies to his tweet today.

“Well done Gary. Big respect,” replied one follower.

Another wrote: “You are a moral man. May not always agree with you, or your choice of language, but 100% agree with your right to always freely state your thoughts.”

And a third added: “If people don’t speak out when they feel the leaders of a government are behaving either badly or illegally or immorally than there are consequences for a democracy and the wellbeing of their citizens.”

Gary Lineker returns to TV on Match of the Day this Saturday, March 11. The show airs on BBC One and begins at 10.20pm.

