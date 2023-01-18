BBC issues apology statement after ‘sex noises’ heard in live broadcast leaving viewers shocked

The BBC apologised last night (Tuesday January 17) after ‘sex noises’ interrupted Match of the Day’s FA Cup coverage.

Host Gary Lineker and his guest pundits struggled on with their preview of Wolves against Liverpool from Molineux for ten minutes as exaggerated moans could be heard in the background.

Viewers were left bewildered by the x-rated sound effects in the pre-watershed programme which began at 7.30pm.

But while thousands were tickled by what appeared to be a prank, others were concerned about the implications of the odd TV moment.

Host Gary Lineker and fellow pundits carried on despite the interruption (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Gary Lineker reacts to ‘sex noises’ on BBC

Gary, however, styled his way through the bawdy soundtrack, at one point joking with pundit Danny Murphy: “Would you stop making those noises, Danny?”

And around 20 minutes into the show, he shared a snap on Twitter with the suspected source of the sounds.

It seems a mobile phone may have been secreted into the studio.

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

The hooting and shrieking wasn’t the only unexpected interruption during the broadcast. At one point the stadium was momentarily plunged into darkness.

This lead to commentator Alan Shearer to quip: “Floodlights going off. Danny Murphy’s phone going off in the studio. What else can happen?”

BBC apologises for ‘sex noises’

The BBC‘s press office later tweeted: “We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening.

“We are investigating how this happened.”

One shocked Twitter user pondered: “Whilst it might be funny, the security implications are horrific.”

Another claimed the BBC “had a mare”.

“How they’ve been finessed by a couple of guys on a Nokia phone is mad,” they wrote.

“Bit concerning really because if someone can sneak a phone in that easily, what’s to stop them sneaking in a bomb?”

Similarly, another person reacted: “As some have pointed out, what if a security sweep had found a hidden phone taped up at the back of the studio on a live BBC broadcast before the prank could be triggered? #matchoftheday.”

‘No need to apologise’

Others, however, were less bothered.

“No need to apologise – was worth the money on my TV licence,” one Twitter user posted.

Another agreed: “Best bit of TV on the Beeb for years so no need to apologise. I’d like to hear the same audio used during future goal celebrations…or even replacing the traditional #MOTD theme tune.”

And a third said: “Why are you even apologising for something that was actually funny, apologise for subjecting us to Mrs Browns’ Boys instead.”

Gary Lineker said on Newsnight he was amused by the apparent prank (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘I have to say I think it’s funny’

Furthermore, during an appearance on Newsnight, Gary also noted he wasn’t sure an apology was required.

He said: “When it started, I did recognise that sound. I think we’ve all been done with that when you open up a WhatsApp or something.

“It was so loud I couldn’t hear anything that either Danny Murphy or even when I spoke to Alan Shearer. I could hardly hear what they said when the thing was going on.

“I have to say I think it’s funny. The BBC has issued some sort of apology. It’s certainly got nothing to apologise for.

“It was quite hard to carry on the pre-match build-up and take it seriously when this was going on in the background.

“It added to the whole game actually. I don’t think anyone cared for the game. We had a screamer of a goal which was kind of the tone of the whole show in some ways.

“As pranks go, it was a good one and credit to them. It was funny I thought.”

