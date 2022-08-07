Gary Lineker ‘deeply worried’ as he makes shock confession about his health

Gary Lineker has revealed some pretty frightening health fears that he admits are “worrying”.

The Match of the Day presenter has opened up about his worries after admitting he can barely remember some of the goals he scored across his career.

Retired footballer Gary was a prolific goalscorer throughout his 16-year career.

He managed 48 international goals, putting him fourth on the all-time list for England’s men’s team.

However, Lineker has revealed that he struggles to recall any of them.

Gary Lineker has opened up about his health fears (Credit: Splash News)

England star Gary Lineker makes shock health confession

Speaking at An Evening with Gary Lineker in London, Gary was asked how many of his goals he can remember scoring.

But having scored more than 300 during his career, the answer was worrying.

Gary answered: “Hardly any.”

He added: “I’m not joking. I’m genuine and it worries me a little bit. But I’ve always been like that. I was at Atletico Madrid’s ground recently.

“Someone said: ‘Did you score here?’ I went: ‘I don’t think so,’ and he went: ‘You scored five goals in this ground.’

I was deeply worried. What’s wrong with me?

"This has been the same for 20-odd years."

The former footballer can’t remember many of his 300 career goals (Credit: Splash News)

Links between football and dementia explored

The former footballer’s comments come as research suggested that those who had played the sport were at an increased risk of dementia.

A study found that ex-footballers were three times as likely to develop the condition than members of the general public.

It is believed this is caused by heading the ball during games.

In seeming response to the research, the FA has moved to reduce heading in the game at a young age.

A trial running currently stops children under 12 from heading the ball.

And there is a campaign to ban it completely in the next two years.

