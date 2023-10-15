Fresh blow for Holly Willoughby and family amid new fears for her safety

Former This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby faces a fresh blow after her holiday to Portugal was cancelled over safety issues following her kidnap plot.

Fresh fears arise after Holly Willoughby kidnap plot

Holly, 42, who quit the popular ITV show this week (October 10) has cancelled plans to take her kids to their home in the Algarve on holiday during the half-term holidays, as per reports in The Sun.

This comes after the star’s colleagues explained how difficult the situation was for her amid the kidnap plot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly, her kids and husband will stay at home for the half-term holidays

A source close to the tabloid revealed: “Holly and her family always make sure they get away to their Portugal holiday home for a change of scenery in October half-term to get the last rays of sunshine before it gets cold and dark and winter sets in.

But she is petrified to leave the house. She doesn’t want to be away from the security she has in place in the UK.

The source said that the star doesn’t know “if she will be safe to go abroad” and “her priority is her family and focusing on them” at this unfortunate time.

Holly Willoughby cancels holiday plans amid safety issues (Credit: This Morning)

Shocking departure

Holly’s shocking departure from the show comes after she was trying to rebrand the show after Phillip Schofield’s exit following his admission he had an affair with a young runner.

While Phillip has kept a low-key on his public profile lately, it’s reported he has offered Holly his support.

Will it be Dancing on Ice for Holly?

Meanwhile, the telly star hasn’t revealed if she will be continuing her stint on Dancing on Ice this year, but it seems like there’s a good chance she will give it a miss.

An insider told the Daily Express that Holly will be “branching out entirely”. She will pick anything that doesn’t have the name Phillip Schofield in it. They added: “She would be better off doing her own projects. She should branch out and focus on Wylde Moon and maybe do documentaries.”

Read more: This Morning staff left ‘in tears’ by latest Holly Willoughby move: ‘Imagine how that makes you feel’

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on the subject!