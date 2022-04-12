Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof: Who is the King of the Cold and what is his ‘method’?

New BBC show Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof kicks off tonight.

Holly Willoughby and (a very beardy) Lee Mack host as eight celebs are put through their paces in sub-zero temperatures by ‘Iceman’ Wim Hof.

As well as climbing Kilimanjaro in just shorts and a t-shirt he has celebrity A-list fans such as Oprah Winfrey and Matt Damon.

But who exactly is Wim Hof? And what is his obsession with the cold all about?

Big fan of Frozen?

Who is Wim Hof?

Wim Hof is a Dutch extreme athlete. He’s 62-years-old.

He’s known as the ‘Iceman’ and ‘King of the Cold’ due to his ability to withstand cold temperatures.

Wim believes that embracing all things sub-zero can enhance your life.

Wim’s taken part in barefoot half-marathons on ice and snow, climbed mountains in beachwear and stood for 112 minutes covered in ice cubes.

He holds a few world records, one of which is for swimming underneath the ice. Don’t try that at home.

He attributes his skills to his self-developed Wim Hof Method.

As well as being the Iceman, Wim is a popular motivational speaker.

What is the Wim Hof Method?

According to Wim’s official website, the Wim Hof Method is all about reconnecting with ourselves and nature.

Wim believes that our busy modern lifestyles have affected the way we connect with the natural environment.

He says that because of this, our ‘age-old survival mechanisms are no longer triggered and we’ve all ‘lost touch with our inner power’.

His method is based on three ‘pillars’ – breathing, cold therapy and commitment.

Wim is an extreme athlete and motivational speaker (Credit: BBC)

Why does the Wim Hof method work?

The first part, breathing, is all about how high levels of oxygen holds tonnes of mental and physical health benefits. These include more energy, a better immune system and reduced stress.

Wim’s breathing technique is about inhaling deeply and exhaling without any force.

The cold therapy part is all about how exposure to the cold can create endorphins, balance hormones and improve sleep.

Wim believes that only proper commitment to his breathing and cold therapy techniques makes his method work. He says commitment to the process is the foundation of the Wim Hof Method.

Where does Wim Hof live?

Wim was born in Sittard, Limburg, Netherlands and is one of nine children.

He worked as a postman before building his brand as the Iceman and would deliver letters barefoot, in freezing winters in the Netherlands.

We’re not entirely sure when he’s based now, but his official Twitter account says Amsterdam is home.

Is there a Wim Hof film?

There is a Wim Hof movie currently in the making.

It’s provisionally called The Iceman (what else?) and Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale) will be playing Wim.

The biopic will be directed by Oscar winner, Kevin MacDonald.

The movie is set to start shooting in November.

Wim is known as the Iceman (Credit: SplashNews)

Joseph probably needs that long to grow a beard to rival Wim’s.

The actor said about the role: “His story is inspirational, at times deeply funny, searingly painful and ultimately healing. In addition to exploring his amazing feats, I hope to bring the lesser-known aspects of his extraordinary life to screen.”

MacDonald said: “Wim is someone who has suffered a terrible trauma – the loss of his wife – and finds an entirely new way to deal with the depression that comes with that experience. Jeff Pope has written a brilliant script – full of humour and humanity and emotions. In it we are introduced to the Dutch suburbs – a world of crazy stunts, a broken family, a love affair and an epiphany. This is a film about resilience, second chances and the amazing ability of the human body and mind to heal.”

Can the Wim Hof Method cure cancer?

There is no scientific evidence to show that Wim’s method can actually cure cancer, but lots of patients have reported positive results following it.

Also sufferers of many other conditions including Chron’s Disease, fibromyalgia, and HIV have reported good results from using Wim’s breathing techniques.

But bear in mind that these reports are purely anecdotal, not science based.

Will celebrities be Wim’s toughest challenge yet? (Credit: BBC)

Is Wim Hof vaccinated?

There is nothing that can tell us either way if Wim Hof has had a vaccine against Covid-19. He hasn’t specifically said no.

But he has previously said that having a cold shower every morning, followed by 25-30 minutes of deep breathing is ‘nature’s vaccine’.

Wim told Radio 1’s Dr Chaterjee that an icy shower to start the day acts like a ‘lateral jolt’ and can stave off ailments like depression.

He also said that it stimulates blood flow to the heart.

Is Wim Hof married?

Wim is a widower.

Sadly his wife Olaya, mother of four of his kids, died by suicide in 1995.

Wim attributes the loss of his wife and the sadness around her death to developing the Wim Hof Method.

Wim’s also got two other children from two later relationships.

Wim Hof tragically lost his wife (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Wim Hof’s wife?

In an interview with MailOnline, Wim said that Olaya had been the love of his life.

He revealed that Olaya ended her life by jumping from the eighth floor of a building.

He said: “Afterwards I did not know what to do with my grief. People would say ‘my condolences’. What do I do with that?

“My heart was broken. It is a physical thing as much as a mental thing. The only thing that gave me peace was the cold. Cold, hard nature is the cure, I am convinced of it. It allows us to live, and to handle our grief.”

Is Wim Hof Vegan?

According to several sources, Wim is a long-term vegetarian and his diet is now fully vegan.

He eats only one ‘formal’ meal a day and refrains from eating before 6pm.

Wim has followed this eating pattern for more than 30 years.

Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof starts tonight at 9pm on BBC One

