Holly Willoughby has landed herself a new six-part celebrity survival series on BBC One.

The much-loved presenter will front Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival alongside comedian Lee Mack.

The series – featuring and inspired by extreme athlete Wim Hof – will see a group of celebrities embark on an “epic adventure of self-improvement.”

Holly Willoughby is set to front a new BBC show alongside Lee Mack (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby to front new BBC show

During the series, the celebrities will take part in a number of terrifying challenges.

They’ll test their mental and physical strength under the guidance of Wim aka The Iceman.

Speaking about the gig, Holly said: “I can’t wait to team up with Lee and Wim on this show.

This show is going to be brilliantly entertaining

“Lee is a favourite in our house because he’s so hilariously funny and I’ve been a fan of Wim for a long time – he’s a genius who’s incredibly passionate about helping others.”

She added: “This show is going to be brilliantly entertaining and you never know… you may find out some things that could help you along the way too.”

Comedian Lee will also appear on the series (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Holly’s new co-host Lee shared: “My passions in life are Wim Hof, watching ‘This Morning’ in my undies, sub-zero temperatures, looking at celebrities sitting in cold water and free hotels.

“But trying to find a show that combines these has proved tricky. Finally I’ve found one.”

The show’s official start date is yet to released.

The announcement comes weeks after Holly’s BBC debut on Take Off with Bradley & Holly.

Holly fronts the series with long-time pal Bradley Walsh.

The pair first fronted the show as a Christmas special back in 2019.

Holly appears alongside Bradley Walsh on the BBC (Credit: BBC)

Who is Wim Hof, the star featuring in Holly’s new show?

Holly has worked alongside a number of famous faces over the years.

Her latest co-star, Wim, is an extreme athlete noted for his ability to withstand freezing temperatures.

He previously held the record for a barefoot half marathon on ice and snow.

Wim is also known for his Wim Hof Method.

Helping to regulate stress levels, the method uses a combination of meditation and breathing exercises.

According to the athlete, the practice also involves a commitment to cold exposure.

