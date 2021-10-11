Former footballer Paul Merson tackles the thorny issue of addiction in the new BBC One documentary Football, Gambling & Me.

He looks back on the ways that gambling has affected his life, and questions if enough is being done to prevent young people from becoming addicted.

But how old is Paul Merson, is he still married and when did he play for Arsenal?

Here’s everything you need to know about the footballer.

Paul Merson fronts new BBC One documentary Football, Gambling & Me (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Paul Merson?

London-born Paul Merson is a former professional footballer turned manager and pundit.

Originally a forward, he found success as an attacking midfielder and playmaker later in his career.

He is best known for playing for Arsenal, and the England team.

Paul also played for Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Portsmouth, Walsall and Tamworth.

He announced his retirement from professional football as a player on March 9 2006, less than a month after joining Tamworth.

The former footballer later worked as a pundit and began to talk openly about his problems with addiction.

Paul Merson career: When did he play for Arsenal?

Paul started his career at Arsenal, joining the club as an apprentice in 1984.

He made his debut for the Gunners on November 22 1986 against Manchester City.

He went on to play 11 seasons with the North London club.

While with the Gunners, Paul Merson was a key player in the club’s success under Scottish manager George Graham, winning the Football League Championship twice, the FA Cup, the Football League Cup, and the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

In 1997, he joined Middlesbrough.

The former footballer was capped 21 times for the England national football team and represented the nation at 1992 UEFA European Championship and the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

In 2008, Paul Merson was ranked the 26th greatest Arsenal player of all-time in a fan poll published by the club’s official website.

The former footballer Paul Merson looks back on the ways that gambling has affected his life (Credit: BBC One)

How old is he?

Paul Charles Merson was born in Harlesden, North West London, on March 20 1968.

He is currently 53 years of age.

Is Paul Merson still married?

Paul Merson has been married three times, and has eight children, including one set of twin girls.

His first marriage to childhood sweetheart Lorraine Costin crumbled as a result of his drug addiction and alcoholism.

They were married for 10 years and had three children together.

The pair are now grandparents, too.

Paul Merson went on to marry Louise Bache in 2013, and the pair had twin girls.

The Sky Sports pundit is now married to third wife Kate, with whom he has three children.

He recently revealed that he lives in a rented house with wife Kate, who gives him an allowance so he doesn’t gamble his earnings away.

During lockdown, he relapsed and gambled away their house deposit.

Last month, Paul Merson broke down in tears on Good Morning Britain after recalling his harrowing struggles with gambling addiction.

The 53-year-old became visibly emotional in the studio when presenter Susanna Reid read out an extract from his memoir, Hooked.

He has also admitted to suicidal thoughts as a result of his addiction.

Paul Merson took part in Fever Pitch! The Rise of the Premier League (Credit: BBC)

Paul Merson addiction

Paul Merson’s career was put on the line in November 1994 when he admitted to having addictions to alcohol, cocaine and gambling.

The Football Association arranged for him to undergo a three-month rehabilitation programme.

He later returned to Arsenal in February 1995.

In October 2011, the former footballer was involved in a car crash with a lorry on the M40 near Warwick, UK, and arrested for drink-driving.

While appearing on ITV documentary Harry‘s Heroes: The Full English in 2019, he opened up about how substance abuse and gambling have affected his life.

In January 2020, he spoke about how his drink, drug and gambling habits fuelled his struggles with mental health.

In the documentary Paul Merson: Football, Gambling & Me, he reveals he has lost more than £7million over 35 years as a result of his gambling.

Football, Gambling & Me

Paul Merson looks back on the ways that gambling has affected his life in BBC One documentary Football, Gambling & Me.

He questions if enough is being done to prevent young people from becoming addicted.

The former footballer begins by talking to his former Arsenal teammate Wes Reid about the first step on the road to addiction.

He also meets other footballers whose habits have cost them millions.

The programme examines how new technology is making the gambling industry more insidious with the ability to gather information about customers.

Paul Merson: Football, Gambling & Me airs on Monday October 11 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

