Fool Me Once on Netflix: First look at Joanna Lumley as Michelle Keegan’s mother-in-law

Netflix has released a first look at Joanna Lumley as Michelle Keegan’s mother-in-law in the exciting new psychological thriller Fool Me Once.

The new Harlan Coben adaptation is the eighth novel that Netflix has adapted by the author, and the thriller also stars Richard Armitage and Adeel Akhtar.

Here’s your first look at the thriller which follows a woman named Maya who tries to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband.

Joanna Lumley will play Judith Burkett in Fool Me Once (Credit: Netflix)

First look at Joanna Lumley as Michelle Keegan’s mother-in-law

Fool Me Once follows a woman named Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) whose husband, Joe, has been brutally murdered. When her husband dies, Maya becomes extra protective of her young daughter and installs a nanny cam to keep an eye on her. Maya is shocked when footage from the camera reveals a man is in her house… and that man is her own husband who is supposed to be dead!

The thriller unfolds as Maya tries to learn the shocking secrets behind why her husband isn’t really dead. Joanna Lumley stars as Joe’s overly protective mother, Judith Burkett. The Absolutely Fabulous actress starred in Sky’s Finding Alice and Motherland in recent years.

Michelle Keegan plays the emotional role of Maya Stern (Credit: Netflix)

Who else stars alongside Michelle Keegan?

Michelle Keegan will lead the drama as Maya Stern, the woman forced to learn shocking secrets about her own life as she finds out her husband faked his death. The Coronation Street star has starred as Erin in the Sky comedy Brassic since 2019 and is also known for starring as Georgia Lane in Our Girl.

Harlan Coben regular Richard Armitage also joins the new Netflix thriller as Maya’s husband Joe. He recently starred in Netflix’s Obsession and has also starred in two previous Harlan Coben Netflix adaptations, The Stranger and Stay Close.

Adeel Akhtar, who played Andy Fisher in Sherwood last year, stars as DS Sami Kierce. Killing Eve fans will know him as Eve’s friend Martin. He also starred in both Enola Holmes films as Lestrade.

Richard Armitage will return for his third Harlan Coben adaptation (Credit: Netflix)

When does Fool Me Once on Netflix start?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed the official start date for the new thriller just yet. The eight episode drama began filming in Manchester and the north west of England in February, so we should hopefully see the drama later this year.

We’ll update as soon as Fool Me Once has an official start date!

