Strictly Come Dancing fans were left livid this weekend, when they saw rival show The Masked Singer beat it at the BAFTAs.

The British Academy Television Awards aired on Sunday night (May 14, 2023) and is arguably THE biggest award ceremony on TV, for TV.

Understandably, perhaps, millions of Strictly fans felt confident their fave entertainment show would win the best Entertainment Programme…

But there was a rather HUGE shock in store. And Strictly viewers were NOT happy!

Ellie and Johannes dancing on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

The Masked Singer beat Strictly Come Dancing at BAFTAs 2023

The BBC broadcast The British Academy Television Awards from London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday.

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan hosted the event, with dozens of famous faces popping up to present awards.

The nominations for best Entertainment Programme were:

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

Later… With Jools Holland: Jools’ 30th Birthday Bash (BBC Two)

The Masked Singer (ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

And many viewers were shocked when The Masked Singer won the coveted prize.

Five most furious tweets from Strictly fans as The Masked Singer beats it at BAFTAs

Many jaws hit the floor when The Masked Singer beat popular entertainment show Strictly Come Dancing at the prestigious awards ceremony.

And some turned to Twitter to share their disbelief and rage that the dancing show had not won.

One furious fan wrote: “How tf did Strictly did not win best BAFTA entertainment programme? The Masked Singer doesn’t even compare.”

A second typed several crying emoji’s alongside the message: “Not The Masked Singer beating Strictly.”

A third said: “What a pile of shite – The Masked Singer over Strictly?! Who are these morons who picked this as a winner? #BAFTAS.”

Another said: “How does rubbish like The Masked Singer beat Strictly?! #BAFTAs.”

A fifth wrote: “The Masked Singer beating Ant and Dec AND Strictly??? What the [bleep] is going on here?”

The host and judges of The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV1)

Some fans agreed with the decision

Not everyone was angry though… Some agreed with the BAFTA decision to choose The Masked Singer over Strictly Come Dancing.

One Masked Singer fan said: “Well done The Masked Singer. Prefer it to Strictly, which has become so over-hyped and over-produced that it lacks warmth and is predictable. #BAFTATVAwards.”

Another agreed, typing: “Well done The Masked Singer!! So much better than boring Strictly or Ant and Dec – well deserved #BAFTATVAwards.”

A third added: “Yesssss The Masked Singer makes a nice change from Ant and Dec or Strictly, plus it’s brilliant entertainment #TheTVBaftas.”

Another wrote: “I love Strictly but I’m glad The Masked Singer won as it never does!!”

What did Joel Dommett say after The Masked Singer won?

Presenter Joel Dommett, who has hosted the ITV show since the first series started in 2020, was thrilled by the big win – and admitted he didn’t see it coming.

Taking to the stage, the comedian said: “I really didn’t expect this, Strictly normally wins everything. Thank you so much to ITV firstly for believing in this silly show, it is so silly and it’s so wonderful, it has brightened up so many families and homes.”

He continued: “It is such a joy to make. All of the crew love making it. Thank you to all of the celebrities who have been on the show.”

Judge Mo Gilligan added: “People tried to mock it when it first came out, and now it has won a BAFTA. It is great escapism…people at home don’t want to watch something depressing.”

Both The Masked Singer and Strictly Come Dancing will return in 2023.

