Former Strictly star Denise Van Outen has opened up about a horrific injury she sustained on the show.

Denise, who performed on the show in 2012, was partnered with James Jordan and reached the finals. However, she’s revealed she came close to paralysis when she was injured. “When I took part in 2012, a disc dislodged into my spinal cord and I needed an operation,” she told Daily Star.

Denise headed to Strictly on 2012 with James Jordan (Credit: BBC)

Denise Van Outen on Strictly injury

“I was told that if the disc had gone into my spinal cord slightly more, I would have been paralysed from the neck down.” The 48-year-old had to undergo surgery after a disc ‘dislodged’ into her spinal cord.

If the disc had gone into my spinal cord slightly more, I would have been paralysed.

Kimberley Walsh and Pasha Kovalev also reached the final that year. However, the winner was Olympic gymnast Louis Smith and Flavia Cacace. Denise also injured herself when she performed on Dancing On Ice two years ago.

Denise Van Outen has spoken about her recovery (Credit: Splash News)

She added to the Daily Star: “Then, during Dancing On Ice in 2021, I fractured my shoulder in three parts. I can’t blame anybody – I was in shows knowing there was a risk.” The actress had initially taken to the ice after a nasty fall but it later emerged her condition hadn’t improved.

Denise Van Outen turned down hosting Strictly

Denise once revealed that she’s previously turned down the opportunity to host Strictly Come Dancing. Speaking about previous jobs, Denise told the Mirror: “I’ve turned everything into another opportunity. Or I’ve learned something from it. So I kind of see it as a good thing, really.”

She continued: “When they first came up with the idea of Strictly Come Dancing, I knew Bruce Forsyth really well. I’d done a few shows with him, we used to sing together. And he came to me and approached me to be his sidekick on Strictly Come Dancing.”

Denise then continued, saying: “I remember sitting there and going ‘Bruce, it sounds really boring.'” Laughing, she then went on to say: “So they gave it to Tess Daly.”

Read more: Denise Van Outen reveals real reason she turned down hosting Strictly Come Dancing

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.