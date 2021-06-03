Feel Good season 2: What happened in first season of Mae Martin sitcom?

Feel Good season 2 is proving to be bittersweet as Mae Martin’s LGBT love story comes to an end.

However, that doesn’t mean they’re going out quietly.

Dropping on Netflix on June 4th, the show takes a light-hearted and emotional look at love, mental health and identity.

Ahead of season two’s release, here’s everything you need to know.

What is Feel Good about?

Feel Good follows the story of Mae, a recovering drug addict who falls head over heels with the bright and bubbly George (played by Charlotte Ritchie).

But between dealing with overbearing parents, a so-so stand-up career and the complications of mental health, Mae is quickly struggling.

In the season one finale, Mae returned to their former cocaine habits in a moment of self-destruction.

The result is devastating, losing her sponsor after sleeping with her daughter, and risking their relationship with George.

In the final moments, George asked if there was ‘something Mae needs to tell her’, but the camera cuts away before we hear the answer.

Lisa Kudrow and Adrian Lukis star as Mae’s parents (Credit: Channel 4)

What happens in season 2?

In season two’s trailer, Mae is seen heading to rehab in a bid to start again – but it’s easier said than done.

Refusing to handle their past, Mae is soon desperate to win back George as she ‘takes time away’, seemingly with a new boyfriend in the process.

But their connection is also extremely strong, so it’s difficult for either to move on.

In a journey of self-discovery, Mae also comes out as non-binary as they come to terms with themselves.

Will Mae and George figure things out or has their moment passed?

Feel Good season 2 launches on Netflix on June 4th.

Will the couple be able to make it work? (Credit: Channel 4/Netflix)

