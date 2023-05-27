More shock revelations about Phillip Schofield’s ‘messes’ behind the scenes warning

Former ITV golden boy Phillip Schofield has been front and centre of headlines the past couple of weeks and this won’t change any time soon, with a warning of more scandal to come.

One week after announcing his departure from This Morning, Phillip announced yesterday (May 26) that he will no longer be a part of ITV at all. This includes hosting the British Soap Awards next month.

In his statement, the 61-year-old admitted he had been having an affair with a younger colleague while still with his wife, Stephanie Lowe.

Phillip Schofield admits to having an affair with younger employee (Credit: YouTube)

Phillip said it was “unwise” but “not illegal”

He confessed that he had a relationship with a much younger male employee at ITV and had been lying about it to everyone.

“The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning,” he said.

Phillip continued: “I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning. Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship.”

The father of two revealed that their relationship is over, describing it as “unwise” but “not illegal”.

Phillip Schofield recognises that his affair was “unwise” (Credit: YouTube)

More bad news might be on its way

And it won’t end there for Phillip, seemingly, with more disclosures coming in the next few days.

According to Mail on Sunday editor Charlotte Griffiths on GB News, more of the truth surrounding Phillip is on its way.

“It seems clear he was getting ahead on something and he knows there is more to come,” she said, adding: “Maybe there will be something that will come out in the next few days.”

ITV is also facing a backlash after ongoing speculation the network knew of Phillip’s antics – something wholeheartedly denied.

“Carolyn McCall, Kevin Lygo and Martin Frizell are the big names to look out for in the papers in the coming days,” Charlotte alarmed viewers.

“They have very close relationships with him and while two of them have been described in the papers as ‘used to cleaning up his mess’, now we have to find out what sort of messes he’s been getting up to behind the scenes,” she continued.

Charlotte also stated that Holly Willoughby is “absolutely desperate” to distance herself from the whole story. The presenter has been lying very low on social media.

