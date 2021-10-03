Family Fortunes: Former host Les Dennis delivers verdict on Gino D’Acampo presenting

Les Dennis was obviously asked for his verdict on the new version of Family Fortunes.

The TV star was known for fronting the show in the 90s, however when ITV brought it back they invited This Morning star Gino D’Acampo to be the host.

Opening up about the reboot last year, Les has confessed that it was a little tough to swallow at first.

Les Dennis admitted watching Family Fortunes was like watching “someone who had burgled” his house (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Les Dennis say about Family Fortunes?

Speaking on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4, the comedian said: “It was kind of like watching someone who had burgled my house and redecorated it.”

He continued: “People said to me you should go back, but that’s like saying to Adam West, ‘you should be Batman again’.

“I did it for it for all those years, had a great time with it and when I took it over Bob Monkhouse called me and said he’s passing the baton on.”

Despite his initial feelings, Les added: “I think he’s [Gino] doing a great job!”

Gino D’acampo divided viewers as the show returned on Sunday (Credit: ITV)

Les is best known for hosting Family Fortunes in the 90s (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gino D’Acampo feels ‘delighted’ to be presenting

Speaking ahead of the launch of his first episode of Family Fortunes, Gino said of his new role: “I am delighted that ITV asked me to be the host that is bringing back Family Fortunes to the British public, following in the footsteps of some legendary presenters.

“It’s a much beloved show in the USA, and around the world, and I cannot wait to get going and add more laughs to this format.”

It’s not the first time Gino has been on Family Fortunes. The Road Trip star once featured with his family on the All Stars version, hosted by Vernon Kay.

