UK’s Eurovision entrant Mae Muller handed huge boost as bookies reveal odds of her winning the contest

Eurovision hopeful Mae Muller has been given a huge boost as bookies have revealed the odds of her winning the contest.

Mae will represent the UK in Liverpool this May with her hit single, I Wrote A Song.

FairBettingSites revealed that the UK’s odds changed since Mae Muller, 25, was confirmed as the UK entry.

Mae Muller will represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest this May (Credit: BBC)

Bookies reveal Mae Muller will ‘need home support’ to win Eurovision

The UK was previously facing 16/1 odds to win Eurovision, but with the announcement that Mae will represent the UK, our chances of winning have improved.

The odds of the UK being named champions have gone up to 10/1. That means that Mae is the fourth favourite to win the contest at the Grand Final in Liverpool.

Mae Muller will need to channel the nation’s support.

If the UK doesn’t win, at least it’s unlikely that we will come last again…

The UK finished last in the contest in 2019 and in 2021, but at least the odds of that happening again are low – at 66/1.

A representative for Fair Betting Sites said Mae will need to “channel the nation’s support” to win the contest.

If Mae does win, she’ll be the first to do on home soil since Ireland won with Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan in 1994.

Graham Norton will host the Grand Final in Liverpool later this year (Credit: BBC)

Who is the favourite to win Eurovision 2023?

FairBettingSites has named Sweden as the favourite to win the Eurovision Song Contest with odds at 11/10.

If Sweden wins, it would be the country’s seventh victory, making them tied with Ireland as the most successful Eurovision country of all time.

Last year’s winners, Ukraine, are the second favourite to win with odds at 7/2.

Bookies have named Finland as the favourite to finish in third place, with odds at 9/2.

The odds of the UK finishing as runners-up again are placed at odds of 6/1.

The UK hasn’t won the contest since Katrina and the Waves were crowned champions in 1997, but could Mae Muller finally win for the UK?

We’ll have to wait till May to find out…

