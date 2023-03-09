UK entry Mae Muller’s lucky link to Eurovision Song Contest that could see us finally win again?

Mae Muller has been confirmed as the UK’s entry for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which is being hosted in Liverpool on the behalf of Ukraine.

But the singer also has a lucky link to Eurovision that might finally see the UK become champions once again.

Mae, 25, will perform her track I Wrote A Song in the Grand Final this May, but will she be crowned the winner?

Mae Muller will represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest this year (Credit: BBC)

UK entry Mae Muller has lucky link to Eurovision Song Contest

The UK last won Eurovision in 1997, with Katrina and the Waves’ performance of Love Shine a Light.

And that just happens to be the year that Mae Muller was born.

So could this be a sign that we might win again? Here’s hoping!

The UK has only placed in the top 10 four times in the past 25 years.

Sam Ryder was the most recent success, placing second with his hit song Space Man.

But it was Ukraine who ultimately won last year, with the band Kalush Orchestra’s song Stefania.

As the contest is unable to be held safely in Ukraine, the UK will host the 2023 contest from Liverpool.

Mae Muller starred in Mika’s Grace Kelly music when she was nine (Credit: YouTube)

Mae starred in Mika’s music video when she was nine

You might even recognise Mae Muller from a famous music video, too.

When she was just nine years old, Mae starred in Mika’s Grace Kelly music video.

She played the little girl in the green dress who sits on top of the piano at the start of the video.

She mimes the iconic Grace Kelly line: “Getting angry doesn’t solve anything.”

Mae revealed she got the role because of her “messed up teeth” on Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

She’s probably best known for her hit song Better Days, which has sold over a million copies.

Her Eurovision entry – I Wrote A Song – is about a guy “she was really annoyed” at.

I took the high road and I wrote a song.

She explained on Tiktok: “I wanted to do something crazy, maybe burn his house down, I don’t know.

“But instead I took the high road and I wrote a song. And that’s called growth, ladies and gentlemen.”

Bookies at Fair Betting Sites have named Mae as the fourth favourite to win this year, with odds of 10/1.

