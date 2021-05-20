Eurovision odds have been revealed ahead of this weekend’s big finale.

The first semi-final took place on Monday live from Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena.

And now another night of musical fun is upon us, with 17 more countries competing to reach Saturday’s Grand Final.

Switzerland is tonight’s favourite (Credit: YouTube)

Who is favourite for tonight’s second Eurovision semi-final?

Ten countries qualified from Monday’s first semi-final.

Countries through to Saturday’s final include Lithuania, Russia, Sweden, Cyprus and Norway.

Alongside them will be Belgium, Israel, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Malta.

When it comes to tonight’s second semi-final, Switzerland is the favourite to win and progress.

Read more: Eurovision 2021 semi final: What channel is Eurovision on in the UK?

According to bookies Bet Fair, the country is 5/4 on to win.

Elsewhere, Bulgaria is 2/1, Iceland is 9/4, and Finland and Greece are 12/1.

Portugal, Poland, Serbia and Denmark are also on the list.

Sadly, Georgia, Albania, Latvia and the Czech Republic are rank outsiders at 100/1.

Italy are the new favourites for the final (Credit: YouTube)

What about the final on Saturday?

According to Betfair, Italy are the favourites for the final, which takes place on Saturday (May 22).

France is at 10/3, while newly qualified Malta are just behind at 4/1 and Ukraine on 8/1.

As for the UK entry – James Newman – that comes in at a lowly 200/1.

James Newman will represent the UK (Credit: Eurovision Song Contest / YouTube)

What are the odds for the final?

A spokesperson for Betfair says: “Brit hopeful James Newman has gone from 125/1 to 200/1 to win the Eurovision Song Contest following some strong semi-final performances.

“From Monday night’s semis Ukraine made a big impact on punters with their odds slashed from 22/1 to 8/1, which makes the Eastern European country the fourth favourite to take the title on Saturday.

Read more: Eurovision 2021: UK entry James Newman reveals song he will perform, Embers

“Italy remains outright favourites at 5/2.

“But Malta’s odds have improved again – this time from 5/1 to 4/1 overnight – in what could be the nation’s first Eurovision triumph.”

The second Eurovision semi-final is on tonight (Thursday May 20) at 8pm on BBC Four