UK hopes of a Eurovision 2021 victory rest on the shoulders of our entry James Newman, who is representing the country this year with song Embers.

The singer-songwriter has worked on tracks for some of the UK’s biggest artists. But who is he, where is he from and what do we know about what he will he be singing?

James was supposed to represent the UK last year, before they cancelled Eurovision 2020 (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

Eurovision 2021: Who is UK singer James Newman?

James is a singer-songwriter from Yorkshire, now based in London.

He is a Brit Award winner, as he won Single of the Year at the awards show in 2014 for co-writing the Rudimental song Waiting All Night.

James was supposed to represent the UK in the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with his single My Last Breath, before the event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

James speaking on GMB after the cancellation of last year’s contest (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Embers – UK song for Eurovision 2021

This year, James will be representing the UK with his song Embers.

Speaking on Radio 1 Newsbeat, he said of the tune: “Embers is about those sparks that don’t die out. When we were writing this, it felt like I wanted to show everyone that we were coming back together.

Eurovision is a celebration of music and Embers fits in that vibe. Hopefully people like it.

“It’s about having that connection and something reigniting. It’s about us emerging from this rubbish time we’ve been having. It fits with the idea that Eurovision is coming back.”

This year’s contest is taking place from May 18-22 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Singer-songwriter John Newman (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is he related to John Newman? Are they brothers?

Yes, James’ younger brother is singer-songwriter John Newman.

John also has links with the drum and bass band Rudimental, as he featured on their 2012 single Feel the Love.

Doctors diagnosed John with a brain tumour that same year. An optician referred him to a neurosurgeon after he started experiencing problems with his sight. It was a benign growth and he had it removed, but it returned in 2016.

However, he overcame it again and, after a few years away from the music scene, returned in 2020 with a new single, Stand By Me, inspired by his wife Nana-Maria.

This year, James is entering Eurovision with his single Embers (Credit: Eurovision Song Contest / YouTube)

James’ records

James has written or co-written songs for a number of well known singers.

Artists and bands he has worked with include Calvin Harris, Jess Glynne, Little Mix, Kaiser Chiefs, Kesha, Jessie Ware, Toni Braxton, Backstreet Boys, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn and Olly Murs.

He has released various singles of his own in recent years too, including The Things We Do (2020), Better Man (2020), Enough (2020), My Last Breath (2020), High On Your Love (2019), Therapy (2018) and If You’re Not Going To Love Me (2016).

